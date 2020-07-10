ADVISORY USA-TRUMP/

Trump visits U.S. Southern Command in Doral, Florida

Start: 10 Jul 2020 16:45 GMT

End: 10 Jul 2020 17:45 GMT

DORAL, FLORIDA - U.S. President Donald Trump visits the U.S. Southern Command in Doral, Florida, to receive a briefing on South America drug trafficking.

1755GMT - Trump participates in a roundtable on Supporting the People of Venezuela

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES

DIGITAL:

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com