ADVISORY USA-TRUMP/

Trump visits U.S. Southern Command in Doral, Florida
Start: 10 Jul 2020 16:45 GMT
End: 10 Jul 2020 17:45 GMT
DORAL, FLORIDA - U.S. President Donald Trump visits the U.S. Southern Command in Doral, Florida, to receive a briefing on South America drug trafficking.
1755GMT - Trump participates in a roundtable on Supporting the People of Venezuela
