ADVISORY USA-ELECTION/TRUMP

Trump holds New Hampshire rally to re-energize campaign
Start: 11 Jul 2020 23:50 GMT
End: 12 Jul 2020 01:30 GMT
PORTSMOUTH, NH - President Donald Trump plans outdoor rally in New Hampshire, campaign's second of coronavirus era following one in Tulsa, Okla., last month that failed to draw crowds his advisers predicted.
SCHEDULE:
0000GMT 12/07 - expected time of event
Restrictions:
BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA
US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA
NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES
Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United States
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com
En charla con Infobae, la icónica cantante española hace un recuento de sus días en confinamiento y muestra su brío por seguir adelante con su fructífera carrera musical
MAS NOTICIAS