ADVISORY POLAND-ELECTION/POLLS OPEN

Voting begins in knife-edge Polish presidential race

Start: 12 Jul 2020 04:45 GMT

End: 12 Jul 2020 07:15 GMT

WARSAW - Poles begin voting in the second round of the country's presidential election, which sees the incumbent and ruling conservatives' ally Andrzej Duda facing off against liberal challenger Rafal Trzaskowski.

