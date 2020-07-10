ADVISORY PEOPLE-VERA LYNN/

Funeral for Dame Vera Lynn takes place in Brighton, UK

Start: 10 Jul 2020 10:40 GMT

End: 10 Jul 2020 12:00 GMT

BRIGHTON - Live of Dame Vera Lynn's cortege departing the family home, pausing in the village of Ditchling for a flypast before the cortege heads to the Brighton Crematorium for a private funeral. Vera Lynn, who became a symbol of hope in Britain during World War Two and more recently during the coronavirus pandemic with her song "We'll Meet Again", died in June at the age of 103.

