Viernes 10 de Julio de 2020
AMÉRICAARGENTINATENDENCIASDEPORTES
Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter

ADVISORY PEOPLE-VERA LYNN/

Por REUTERSJUL 10
9 de Julio de 2020

Funeral for Dame Vera Lynn takes place in Brighton, UK

Start: 10 Jul 2020 10:40 GMT

End: 10 Jul 2020 12:00 GMT

BRIGHTON - Live of Dame Vera Lynn's cortege departing the family home, pausing in the village of Ditchling for a flypast before the cortege heads to the Brighton Crematorium for a private funeral. Vera Lynn, who became a symbol of hope in Britain during World War Two and more recently during the coronavirus pandemic with her song "We'll Meet Again", died in June at the age of 103.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: UK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Kingdom

Topic: Arts / Culture / Entertainment

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Se sortearon los cruces de cuartos de final de la Champions League: los posibles rivales de Barcelona y Real Madrid

Se sortearon los cruces de cuartos de final de la Champions League: los posibles rivales de Barcelona y Real Madrid

Las llaves aún no definidas se disputarán en los países correspondientes y luego iniciará la Final 8 en Portugal. Una vez culminado el sorteo, comenzará el de la Europa League
Las llaves aún no definidas se disputarán en los países correspondientes y luego iniciará la Final 8 en Portugal. Una vez culminado el sorteo, comenzará el de la Europa League

Hay 50 propiedades de César Duarte en EEUU que podrían ser embargadas: Corral

Hay 50 propiedades de César Duarte en EEUU que podrían ser embargadas: Corral

Estos inmuebles están localizados en los estados de Texas, Nuevo México y Florida
Estos inmuebles están localizados en los estados de Texas, Nuevo México y Florida

Gobierno de México respalda créditos a líneas áreas, pero no habrá rescates: SCT

Gobierno de México respalda créditos a líneas áreas, pero no habrá rescates: SCT

“El país no está en condiciones de hacerlo porque los rescates los seguimos pagando los mexicanos peso por peso”, dijo el secretario Javier Jiménez Espriú
“El país no está en condiciones de hacerlo porque los rescates los seguimos pagando los mexicanos peso por peso”, dijo el secretario Javier Jiménez Espriú

La actriz porno que desató un escándalo en un ómnibus de Cali pidió disculpas y contó “la verdad detrás del video”

La actriz porno que desató un escándalo en un ómnibus de Cali pidió disculpas y contó “la verdad detrás del video”

Dijo que se tomaron todas las medidas de bioseguridad para la grabación y que nadie de la empresa de buses públicos estuvo involucrado: "Somos profesionales en lo que hacemos"
Dijo que se tomaron todas las medidas de bioseguridad para la grabación y que nadie de la empresa de buses públicos estuvo involucrado: "Somos profesionales en lo que hacemos"

Desempleo en Edomex por COVID-19: 50,000 personas que perdieron su trabajo recibirán apoyo del gobierno

Desempleo en Edomex por COVID-19: 50,000 personas que perdieron su trabajo recibirán apoyo del gobierno

El Secretario de finanzas mexiquense aseguró que entre los beneficiarios estarán artistas, meseros, el sector turístico e incluso artesanos y quienes cotizaban en el IMSS
El Secretario de finanzas mexiquense aseguró que entre los beneficiarios estarán artistas, meseros, el sector turístico e incluso artesanos y quienes cotizaban en el IMSS

AMLO salió ileso de la reunión con Trump, pero con cameo en las elecciones de Estados Unidos: The Guardian

AMLO salió ileso de la reunión con Trump, pero con cameo en las elecciones de Estados Unidos: The Guardian

"El viaje a Washington era una paradoja: una celebración por parte de dos proteccionistas y un líder mexicano que critica el 'neoliberalismo'", recalcó el diario británico
"El viaje a Washington era una paradoja: una celebración por parte de dos proteccionistas y un líder mexicano que critica el 'neoliberalismo'", recalcó el diario británico

Ford enfrentaría escasez de piezas por las medidas sanitarias en la industria automotriz mexicana: Financial Times

Ford enfrentaría escasez de piezas por las medidas sanitarias en la industria automotriz mexicana: Financial Times

Aunque revelaron que la situación actual de la producción en México no es sostenible, seguirán trabajando al 100% en territorio estadounidense
Aunque revelaron que la situación actual de la producción en México no es sostenible, seguirán trabajando al 100% en territorio estadounidense

“No soy tan mítica ni tan especial”: En medio de la pandemia, Ana Torroja reflexiona sobre el futuro de la humanidad y el legado de Mecano

“No soy tan mítica ni tan especial”: En medio de la pandemia, Ana Torroja reflexiona sobre el futuro de la humanidad y el legado de Mecano

En charla con Infobae, la icónica cantante española hace un recuento de sus días en confinamiento y muestra su brío por seguir adelante con su fructífera carrera musical
En charla con Infobae, la icónica cantante española hace un recuento de sus días en confinamiento y muestra su brío por seguir adelante con su fructífera carrera musical

Tormenta tropical Cristina se volverá huracán lejos de México

Tormenta tropical Cristina se volverá huracán lejos de México

Es la tercera tormenta tropical que se forma durante la temporada de huracanes de 2020
Es la tercera tormenta tropical que se forma durante la temporada de huracanes de 2020

SFP denuncia el presunto desvío millonario en Seguridad Pública Nacional durante administraciones pasadas

SFP denuncia el presunto desvío millonario en Seguridad Pública Nacional durante administraciones pasadas

La SSPC detectó un complejo esquema de corrupción sistemática
La SSPC detectó un complejo esquema de corrupción sistemática

Hong Kong cerrará las escuelas ante un nuevo brote de coronavirus

Hong Kong cerrará las escuelas ante un nuevo brote de coronavirus

Los contagios se han originado luego de la llegada de 29 personas infectadas desde Pakistán, con lo que han registrado un aumento de 204 casos positivos en las últimas dos semanas
Los contagios se han originado luego de la llegada de 29 personas infectadas desde Pakistán, con lo que han registrado un aumento de 204 casos positivos en las últimas dos semanas

La filial brasileña de Latam llamó a convocatoria de acreedores

La filial brasileña de Latam llamó a convocatoria de acreedores

La compañía afirmó que el proceso en Estados Unidos es “diferente del concepto de reorganización en otros países” y no se trata de un procedimiento de liquidación
La compañía afirmó que el proceso en Estados Unidos es “diferente del concepto de reorganización en otros países” y no se trata de un procedimiento de liquidación
MAS NOTICIAS