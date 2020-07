ADVISORY MALAYSIA-MEDIA/POLICE

Malaysian Police Chief gives newser on Al Jazeera staff

Start: 10 Jul 2020 06:20 GMT

End: 10 Jul 2020 06:20 GMT

MALAYSIAN POLICE HEAD QUARTERS, BUKIT AMAN, KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Malaysia police chief Hamid Bador speaks in a news conference after reporters and staff of Al Jazeera were called in for questioning after several officials accused a documentary it aired last week about the arrest of undocumented migrants was an attempt to tarnish the country's image.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Malaysia

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: AUDIO (CHANNEL 1 – NATURAL/BAHASA MALAYSIA/ENGLISH SPEECH, CHANNEL 2 - NATURAL)

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com