ADVISORY ITALY-WEATHER/VENICE-MOSE

Venice tests a flood barrier project

Start: 10 Jul 2020 09:32 GMT

End: 10 Jul 2020 10:19 GMT

VENICE - Venice tests a flood barrier project (known as Mose, an acronym for "Experimental Electromechanical Module") designed in 1984 to protect the lagoon city from high tides. For the first time all the 78 yellow mobile barriers buried in the water will rise simultaneously above the surface.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: RAI POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Italy

Topic: Science / Technology

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com