ADVISORY ITALY-WEATHER/VENICE-MOSE

Venice tests a flood barrier project
Start: 10 Jul 2020 09:32 GMT
End: 10 Jul 2020 10:19 GMT
VENICE - Venice tests a flood barrier project (known as Mose, an acronym for "Experimental Electromechanical Module") designed in 1984 to protect the lagoon city from high tides. For the first time all the 78 yellow mobile barriers buried in the water will rise simultaneously above the surface.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: RAI POOL
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Italy
Topic: Science / Technology
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com
En charla con Infobae, la icónica cantante española hace un recuento de sus días en confinamiento y muestra su brío por seguir adelante con su fructífera carrera musical
MAS NOTICIAS