ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SPAIN-TRIBUTE -- NO USE DIGITAL

State tribute for Spain's COVID victims

Start: 16 Jul 2020 06:50 GMT

End: 16 Jul 2020 12:00 GMT

EDITORS NOTE: RESTRICTIONS ARE "NO USE DIGITAL"

==

MADRID - Spain's King Felipe to lead a state tribute in memory of Spain's COVID-19 victims. The event will be held in Madrid's Armoury Square outside the Royal Palace and will also be attended by WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom and EU officials.

SCHEDULE:

0700GMT Tribute begins

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE DIGITAL

DIGITAL: NO USE DIGITAL

Source: TVE POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Spain

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / SPANISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com