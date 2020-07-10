ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SPAIN-TRIBUTE -- NO USE DIGITAL

State tribute for Spain's COVID victims
MADRID - Spain's King Felipe to lead a state tribute in memory of Spain's COVID-19 victims. The event will be held in Madrid's Armoury Square outside the Royal Palace and will also be attended by WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom and EU officials.
0700GMT Tribute begins
