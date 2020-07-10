ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BOLSONARO -- APPROX TIME / POSSIBLE ONLY

Exterior of Brasil's presidential palace
Start: 11 Jul 2020 15:30 GMT
End: 11 Jul 2020 16:30 GMT
BRASILIA - The exterior of Brazil's presidential palace - the Palacio da Alvorada - is seen where Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is isolating after testing positive for coronavirus.
