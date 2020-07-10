Viernes 10 de Julio de 2020
ADVISORY FRANCE-NATIONALDAY/FIREWORKS

Por REUTERSJUL 10
10 de Julio de 2020

Fireworks at the Eiffel Tower to mark Bastille day in Paris

Start: 14 Jul 2020 20:45 GMT

End: 14 Jul 2020 21:45 GMT

PARIS - A large firework display takes place at the Eiffel Tower to mark Bastille day in Paris.

SCHEDULE:

2100GMT Fireworks begin

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: France

Topic: Arts / Culture / Entertainment

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Presos, prófugos, vilipendiados: así terminaron los gobernadores del PRI que iban a “Mover a México”

Qué fue de la infame generación que acompañó a Peña Nieto
China suspendió la importación de gambas de Ecuador: dice haber detectado coronavirus en los paquetes

La Administración General de Aduanas informó que las pruebas de ácido nucleico dieron positivo y que “existe el riesgo” de contagio
El ministro Padrino López dijo que hay una “facción” que quiere llegar al poder por la fuerza en Venezuela y advirtió: “Las armas las tenemos nosotros”

La máxima autoridad de la Fuerza Armada había generado repudio al señalar que los rivales del chavismo nunca podrían llegar a gobernar el país. Ahora hizo un intento de aclarar el tema en un acto militar
Dictaron prisión preventiva a “El Jordan”, presunto involucrado en la masacre de un anexo en Guanajuato

El supuesto participante en la masacre de 27 internos ya había sido detenido junto a María “N”, identificada como la madre de “El Marro”
Se sortearon los cruces de cuartos de final de la Champions League: los posibles rivales de Barcelona y Real Madrid

Las llaves aún no definidas se disputarán en los países correspondientes y luego iniciará la Final 8 en Portugal. Una vez culminado el sorteo, comenzará el de la Europa League
Hay 50 propiedades de César Duarte en EEUU que podrían ser embargadas: Corral

Estos inmuebles están localizados en los estados de Texas, Nuevo México y Florida
Gobierno de México respalda créditos a líneas áreas, pero no habrá rescates: SCT

“El país no está en condiciones de hacerlo porque los rescates los seguimos pagando los mexicanos peso por peso”, dijo el secretario Javier Jiménez Espriú
La actriz porno que desató un escándalo en un ómnibus de Cali pidió disculpas y contó “la verdad detrás del video”

Dijo que se tomaron todas las medidas de bioseguridad para la grabación y que nadie de la empresa de buses públicos estuvo involucrado: "Somos profesionales en lo que hacemos"
Desempleo en Edomex por COVID-19: 50,000 personas que perdieron su trabajo recibirán apoyo del gobierno

El Secretario de finanzas mexiquense aseguró que entre los beneficiarios estarán artistas, meseros, el sector turístico e incluso artesanos y quienes cotizaban en el IMSS
AMLO salió ileso de la reunión con Trump, pero con cameo en las elecciones de Estados Unidos: The Guardian

"El viaje a Washington era una paradoja: una celebración por parte de dos proteccionistas y un líder mexicano que critica el 'neoliberalismo'", recalcó el diario británico
Ford enfrentaría escasez de piezas por las medidas sanitarias en la industria automotriz mexicana: Financial Times

Aunque revelaron que la situación actual de la producción en México no es sostenible, seguirán trabajando al 100% en territorio estadounidense
“No soy tan mítica ni tan especial”: En medio de la pandemia, Ana Torroja reflexiona sobre el futuro de la humanidad y el legado de Mecano

En charla con Infobae, la icónica cantante española hace un recuento de sus días en confinamiento y muestra su brío por seguir adelante con su fructífera carrera musical
