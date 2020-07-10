ADVISORY EU-SUMMIT/MERKEL CONTE

Merkel, Conte speak to reporters at castle outside Berlin

Start: 13 Jul 2020 15:15 GMT

End: 13 Jul 2020 16:30 GMT

MESEBERG - German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Italy´s Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte hold a joint news conference after meeting for talks at Meseberg castle north of Berlin.

SCHEDULE:

1400 GMT Merkel receives Conte at Meseberg castle north of Berlin

then joint walk through castle's garden (weather permitting)

then joint walk to press tent

1530 GMT Merkel / Conte joint news conference (LIVE)

