Viernes 10 de Julio de 2020
ADVISORY EU-SUMMIT/MERKEL CONTE

Por REUTERSJUL 10
10 de Julio de 2020

Merkel, Conte speak to reporters at castle outside Berlin

Start: 13 Jul 2020 15:15 GMT

End: 13 Jul 2020 16:30 GMT

MESEBERG - German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Italy´s Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte hold a joint news conference after meeting for talks at Meseberg castle north of Berlin.

SCHEDULE:

1400 GMT Merkel receives Conte at Meseberg castle north of Berlin

then joint walk through castle's garden (weather permitting)

then joint walk to press tent

1530 GMT Merkel / Conte joint news conference (LIVE)

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: RTL for CORONAPOOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Germany

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / GERMAN / ITALIAN

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

