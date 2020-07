ADVISORY EU-RECOVERY/MICHEL

European Council President on covid-19 economic stimulus

Start: 10 Jul 2020 08:58 GMT

End: 10 Jul 2020 12:00 GMT

Brussels - European Council President Charles Michel is due to propose the next joint budget for the bloc slightly below the 1.1 trillion euros previously envisaged by the European Commission, sources said as the EU pushes for a deal on COVID-19 economic stimulus.

