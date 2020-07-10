ADVISORY BOSNIA-SREBRENICA/ANNIVERSARY

Bosnia commemorates 25th anniversary of Srebrenica massacre
Start: 11 Jul 2020 06:30 GMT
End: 11 Jul 2020 12:00 GMT
SREBRENICA, BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA - Amid coronavirus pandemic Bosnia marks 25th anniversary of the 1995 massacre of about 8,000 Muslim men and boys in Srebrenica, regarded as Europe's worst atrocity since World War Two. A funeral service will be held after the ceremony for seven newly identified victims of the massacres.
SCHEDULE:
0630 GMT Arrivals
0730 GMT Ceremony starts, national anthem played, speeches, video messages
1000 GMT Paying tribute, laying flowers for the victims
1015 GMT Burial ceremony starts, various prayers
1120 GMT Funeral prayer
1130 GMT Coffins carried from Musalla (prayer hall) to cemetery, names of victims read out
1230 GMT Joint prayer at graves, Potocari cemetery
