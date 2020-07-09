Jueves 9 de Julio de 2020
ADVISORY UN-DRONES/CALLAMARD

Por REUTERSJUL 09
9 de Julio de 2020

U.N. investigator on extrajudicial executions addresses HRC

Start: 09 Jul 2020 09:00 GMT

End: 09 Jul 2020 13:00 GMT

EDITORS NOTE: THERE WILL BE A SLATE PUT UP BETWEEN THE TWO EVENTS

==

GENEVA - Agnes Callamard, U.N. special rapporteur on arbitrary, extrajudicial and summary executions, presents report to U.N. Human Rights Council on drones including the U.S. drone used to assassinate Iran's general Soleimani in Iraq. She also led the U.N. investigation into the 2018 murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi. Following her presentation to the HRC she will hold a separate media briefing.

SCHEDULE:

0830GMT Human rights session starts (UNTV)

1130GMT Callamard briefs media after presenting her report to U.N. Human Rights Council (REUTERS)

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: UNTV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Switzerland

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

