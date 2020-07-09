ADVISORY UN-DRONES/CALLAMARD

U.N. investigator on extrajudicial executions addresses HRC

GENEVA - Agnes Callamard, U.N. special rapporteur on arbitrary, extrajudicial and summary executions, presents report to U.N. Human Rights Council on drones including the U.S. drone used to assassinate Iran's general Soleimani in Iraq. She also led the U.N. investigation into the 2018 murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi. Following her presentation to the HRC she will hold a separate media briefing.

SCHEDULE:

0830GMT Human rights session starts (UNTV)

1130GMT Callamard briefs media after presenting her report to U.N. Human Rights Council (REUTERS)

