Jueves 9 de Julio de 2020
ADVISORY UN-DRONES/CALLAMARD-NEWSER

Por REUTERSJUL 09
9 de Julio de 2020

U.N. investigator gives media briefing after presenting report

Start: 09 Jul 2020 11:32 GMT

End: 09 Jul 2020 12:00 GMT

GENEVA - Agnes Callamard, U.N. special rapporteur on arbitrary, extrajudicial and summary executions, presents report to U.N. Human Rights Council on drones including the U.S. drone used to assassinate Iran's general Soleimani in Iraq. She also led the U.N. investigation into the 2018 murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi. Following her presentation to the HRC she will hold a separate media briefing.

SCHEDULE:

1130GMT Callamard briefs media after presenting her report to U.N. Human Rights Council (REUTERS)

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Switzerland

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

El motivo por el cual la vacuna contra el coronavirus podría no funcionar

El motivo por el cual la vacuna contra el coronavirus podría no funcionar

Desde teorías conspirativas hasta desconfianza respecto a la seguridad del tratamiento: hora de convencer a los más escépticos
Desde teorías conspirativas hasta desconfianza respecto a la seguridad del tratamiento: hora de convencer a los más escépticos

El coronavirus pone en duda la convención republicana en Florida: cinco senadores anunciaron que no asistirán

El coronavirus pone en duda la convención republicana en Florida: cinco senadores anunciaron que no asistirán

El número de casos de Covid-19 crece en la ciudad sede del evento, Jacksonville, y en todo el estado sureño. La posibilidad de realizar un evento multitudinario a finales de agosto es cada vez más complicada
El número de casos de Covid-19 crece en la ciudad sede del evento, Jacksonville, y en todo el estado sureño. La posibilidad de realizar un evento multitudinario a finales de agosto es cada vez más complicada

Qué medidas tomaron los estados que controlaron el coronavirus en EEUU y qué hicieron los otros

Qué medidas tomaron los estados que controlaron el coronavirus en EEUU y qué hicieron los otros

Distintos criterios de gestión del comienzo de la pandemia parecen haber dado distintos resultados. Mientras Nueva York y Massachusetts siguen la reapertura, Arizona, Florida y Texas tienen dobles dígitos de contagios de COVID-19
Distintos criterios de gestión del comienzo de la pandemia parecen haber dado distintos resultados. Mientras Nueva York y Massachusetts siguen la reapertura, Arizona, Florida y Texas tienen dobles dígitos de contagios de COVID-19

AMLO desperdició la oportunidad de confrontar a un hombre al que ha criticado por años: León Krauze

AMLO desperdició la oportunidad de confrontar a un hombre al que ha criticado por años: León Krauze

Criticó la decisión de preferir brindar elogios y los calificó de ser “falsos y vergonzosos”
Criticó la decisión de preferir brindar elogios y los calificó de ser “falsos y vergonzosos”

Muertes por coronavirus superaron a las ocurridas por violencia y enfermedades en México: especialista

Muertes por coronavirus superaron a las ocurridas por violencia y enfermedades en México: especialista

Indicó que es mayor el riesgo de morir por COVID-19 que por causas naturales o premeditadas
Indicó que es mayor el riesgo de morir por COVID-19 que por causas naturales o premeditadas

Desapareció Park Won-sun, el alcalde de Seúl: lo busca toda la policía de la capital surcoreana

Desapareció Park Won-sun, el alcalde de Seúl: lo busca toda la policía de la capital surcoreana

El funcionario no asistió a trabajar este jueves por motivos no especificados y había cancelado todos sus planes. La familia hizo la denuncia y los rastreos de la señal de su teléfono no dieron resultado: está apagado
El funcionario no asistió a trabajar este jueves por motivos no especificados y había cancelado todos sus planes. La familia hizo la denuncia y los rastreos de la señal de su teléfono no dieron resultado: está apagado

Este es el protocolo de la SEP para la nueva normalidad

Este es el protocolo de la SEP para la nueva normalidad

Los lineamientos buscan evitar las confrontaciones y establecer una actitud de apoyo mutuo
Los lineamientos buscan evitar las confrontaciones y establecer una actitud de apoyo mutuo

“López Obrador regresará victorioso y fortalecido”: Ciro Gómez Leyva sobre la gira de Andrés Manuel en EEUU

“López Obrador regresará victorioso y fortalecido”: Ciro Gómez Leyva sobre la gira de Andrés Manuel en EEUU

El comunicador aseguró que el presidente de México brindó un "discurso excelente" en los jardines de la Casa Blanca
El comunicador aseguró que el presidente de México brindó un "discurso excelente" en los jardines de la Casa Blanca

La actriz de ‘Glee’ Naya Rivera desapareció tras caer al agua en un lago de Los Ángeles

La actriz de ‘Glee’ Naya Rivera desapareció tras caer al agua en un lago de Los Ángeles

La artista había alquilado un bote con su hijo de 4 años, quien fue encontrado en la embarcación ileso
La artista había alquilado un bote con su hijo de 4 años, quien fue encontrado en la embarcación ileso

Salamanca bajo fuego: un grupo armado atacó a civiles en Guanajuato

Salamanca bajo fuego: un grupo armado atacó a civiles en Guanajuato

Los jóvenes sostenían una reunión cuando se acercó un vehículo desde el que presuntamente les dispararon
Los jóvenes sostenían una reunión cuando se acercó un vehículo desde el que presuntamente les dispararon

Las asombrosas imágenes de una subespecie de gorilas que se creyó extinta

Las asombrosas imágenes de una subespecie de gorilas que se creyó extinta

Los gorilas del río Cross son especialmente difíciles de fotografiar juntos, y no había fotos con varias crías pequeñas. Pero un equipo de conservacionistas logró tomar las primeras imágenes en los montes Mbe de Nigeria
Los gorilas del río Cross son especialmente difíciles de fotografiar juntos, y no había fotos con varias crías pequeñas. Pero un equipo de conservacionistas logró tomar las primeras imágenes en los montes Mbe de Nigeria

La crisis del petróleo por el coronavirus complica el desmantelamiento de las viejas plataformas en el mar del Norte

La crisis del petróleo por el coronavirus complica el desmantelamiento de las viejas plataformas en el mar del Norte

La pandemia hundió el precio del crudo y en consecuencia los ingresos de grandes petroleras como Total, Royal Dutch Shell o BP, que están haciendo grandes recortes de gastos. En la próxima década hay que desmantelar 1.630 pozos, el equivalente de 1,2 millones de toneladas de hormigón y acero
La pandemia hundió el precio del crudo y en consecuencia los ingresos de grandes petroleras como Total, Royal Dutch Shell o BP, que están haciendo grandes recortes de gastos. En la próxima década hay que desmantelar 1.630 pozos, el equivalente de 1,2 millones de toneladas de hormigón y acero
