ADVISORY MACAU-HO/FUNERAL

Funeral reception begins for Stanley Ho in Hong Kong
Start: 09 Jul 2020 05:45 GMT
End: 09 Jul 2020 07:00 GMT
NORTH POINT, HONG KONG, CHINA - Prominent political and business figures in Hong Kong arrive for the first day of Stanley Ho's funeral reception in Hong Kong.
PLEASE NOTE: High-profile political and business figures including Chief Executive Carrie Lam and tycoon Li Ka-shing may arrive
Location: Hong Kong
