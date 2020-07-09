Jueves 9 de Julio de 2020
ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/MEETING

Por REUTERSJUL 09
9 de Julio de 2020

COVID-19 conference with WHO chief Tedros and Anthony Fauci

Start: 10 Jul 2020 14:15 GMT

End: 10 Jul 2020 15:15 GMT

GENEVA - The virtual COVID-19 Conference programme, hosted by the International AIDS Society starts with opening remarks by Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus

Director-General, World Health Organization, followed by a special session: "Making sense of the science", with several speakers, including Dr Anthony S. Fauci

National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) at the U.S. National Institutes of Health - COVID-19 and the research response, Professor Salim Abdool Karim, Centre for the AIDS Programme of Research in South Africa (CAPRISA) and Ambassador Deborah L. Birx, White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator, U.S. Global AIDS Coordinator & U.S. Special Representative for Global Health Diplomacy.

SCHEDULE:

1430GMT to 1500GMT

- Anton Pozniak, Chelsea and Westminster Hospital NHS Foundation Trust and Imperial College

- Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General, World Health Organization

1500GMT to 1600GMT

- Anton Pozniak, Chelsea and Westminster Hospital NHS Foundation Trust and Imperial College

- Dr Anthony S. Fauci, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) at the U.S. National Institutes of Health,

- Professor Salim Abdool Karim, Centre for the AIDS Programme of Research in South Africa (CAPRISA)

- Ambassador Deborah L. Birx, White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator, U.S. Global AIDS Coordinator & U.S. Special Representative for Global Health Diplomacy

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: ACCESS ALL - NO RESALE

DIGITAL: ACCESS ALL - NO RESALE

Source: WHO

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Switzerland

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

