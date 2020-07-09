Jueves 9 de Julio de 2020
ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/AUSTRALIA-VICTORIA

Por REUTERSJUL 09
9 de Julio de 2020

Victorian premier Daniel Andrews news conference on lockdown

Start: 09 Jul 2020 06:29 GMT

End: 09 Jul 2020 06:59 GMT

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – Victorian premier Daniel Andrews holds a news conference to release new coronavirus figures and discuss the lockdown facing residents of the Victorian state

Restrictions:

Broadcasters: NO USE AUSTRALIA Digital: NO USE AUSTRALIA .COM.AU INTERNET SITES / ANY INTERNET SITE OF ANY AUSTRALIA BASED MEDIA ORGANISATIONS OR MOBILE PLATFORMS / AUSTRALIA NVO CLIENTS / SMH.COM .AU / NEWS.COM.AU

Source: AUSTRALIAN BROADCASTING CORPORATION

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Australia

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL WITH ENGLISH SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

