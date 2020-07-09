Jueves 9 de Julio de 2020
ADVISORY GLOBAL-RACE/USA-TRUMP TOWER--UPDATED SOURCE/RESTRICTIONS--

Por REUTERSJUL 09
9 de Julio de 2020

"Black Lives Matter" painted in front of Trump Tower.

Start: 09 Jul 2020 14:44 GMT

End: 09 Jul 2020 15:44 GMT

++EDITORS PLEASE NOTE: NBC AND REUTERS SIGNALS MIXED AS PER TIMINGS BELOW++

NEW YORK, NY, USA - Municipal workers paint a giant "Black Lives Matter" slogan directly in front of New York's Trump Tower.

1444-1541GMT - Black Lives matter painted (NBC - RESTRICTED)

1541-1544GMT - New York city Mayor, Bill de Blasio (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL)

1545-1546 GMT - Black Lives matter painted (NBC - RESTRICTED)

1546-1559GMT - New York city Mayor, Bill de Blasio paints "Black Lives Matter" (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL)

1559-TBDGMT - Black Lives matter painted (NBC - RESTRICTED)

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE USA. NO USE CNN. NO USE VOA.

DIGITAL: NO USE DIGITAL

Source: NBC / REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

