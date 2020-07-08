Miércoles 8 de Julio de 2020
AMÉRICAARGENTINATENDENCIASDEPORTES
Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter

Colapso de grúa en Londres deja un muerto

8 de Julio de 2020

One dead after London crane collapseLondon, 8 Jul 2020 (AFP) - One person was killed and four others injured Wednesday after a crane collapsed onto houses in east London, the London Ambulance Service said.The 20-metre (65-feet) high crane fell on two houses and a development of a block of flats in Bow.Four people were initially found injured at the scene, said the ambulance service, two suffering from head injuries who were taken to hospital.Subsequently another casualty was discovered."Sadly, despite the efforts of emergency services, a fifth person has been found and died at the scene. Our thoughts are with their family at this difficult time," said the ambulance service in a tweet.It added that it had deployed a "number of crews and specialist resources" to the site of the accident.It is not known yet what caused the crane to collapse.The crane was operating at a site being developed by a company called Swan Housing Association which said it was "deeply saddened" by the incident.The Unite union said there "must be an urgent, full and complete investigation into the circumstances that led to this accident". dmh/ach -------------------------------------------------------------

TEMAS RELACIONADOS
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

¿Provocación o placer? Piqué llegó al Camp Nou en bicicleta antes del clásico y generó un debate en las redes

¿Provocación o placer? Piqué llegó al Camp Nou en bicicleta antes del clásico y generó un debate en las redes

El defensor del Barcelona arribó al estadio de una forma particular justo antes del derby ante el Espanyol. Su gesto generó polémica en las redes
El defensor del Barcelona arribó al estadio de una forma particular justo antes del derby ante el Espanyol. Su gesto generó polémica en las redes

“El potencial de EEUU y México no tiene límites”: las frases clave del encuentro Trump-AMLO

“El potencial de EEUU y México no tiene límites”: las frases clave del encuentro Trump-AMLO

Los presidentes de México y EEUU emitieron su primer pronunciamiento en conjunto
Los presidentes de México y EEUU emitieron su primer pronunciamiento en conjunto

Revelaron la causa de muerte del actor de Disney Sebastián Athié

Revelaron la causa de muerte del actor de Disney Sebastián Athié

Tras cuatro días de su fallecimiento, quien fuera su representante ha dado a conocer detalles del lamentable suceso
Tras cuatro días de su fallecimiento, quien fuera su representante ha dado a conocer detalles del lamentable suceso

Las fotos más emblemáticas del esperado encuentro entre Trump y AMLO

Las fotos más emblemáticas del esperado encuentro entre Trump y AMLO

La Casa Blanca fue escenario del histórico encuentro entre los presidentes de Estados Unidos y México
La Casa Blanca fue escenario del histórico encuentro entre los presidentes de Estados Unidos y México

La Casa Blanca advirtió sobre el “plan del régimen ilegítimo” de Maduro para asegurar que las próximas elecciones en Venezuela “no sean ni libres ni justas”

La Casa Blanca advirtió sobre el “plan del régimen ilegítimo” de Maduro para asegurar que las próximas elecciones en Venezuela “no sean ni libres ni justas”

"La carrera para destruir la democracia continúa con los últimos esfuerzos por apoderarse de los partidos políticos de la oposición”, consideró Michael G. Kozak, subsecretario interino de Estado para Asuntos del Hemisferio Occidental de Estados Unidos
"La carrera para destruir la democracia continúa con los últimos esfuerzos por apoderarse de los partidos políticos de la oposición”, consideró Michael G. Kozak, subsecretario interino de Estado para Asuntos del Hemisferio Occidental de Estados Unidos

Avanzan en la UNAM con tratamiento basado en dexametasona para enfermos de la COVID-19

Avanzan en la UNAM con tratamiento basado en dexametasona para enfermos de la COVID-19

Este proyecto busca administrarse de forma intranasal y estaría listo en algunos meses
Este proyecto busca administrarse de forma intranasal y estaría listo en algunos meses

La tormenta tropical Cristina gana fuerza: causará lluvias muy fuertes en estados del occidente de México

La tormenta tropical Cristina gana fuerza: causará lluvias muy fuertes en estados del occidente de México

El sistema se localiza al sur-suroeste de Colima y Jalisco
El sistema se localiza al sur-suroeste de Colima y Jalisco

Águila juarista: qué simboliza la corbata que usó López Obrador en su encuentro con Trump

Águila juarista: qué simboliza la corbata que usó López Obrador en su encuentro con Trump

El mandatario mexicano utilizó varios símbolos en este encuentro con su homólogo estadounidense
El mandatario mexicano utilizó varios símbolos en este encuentro con su homólogo estadounidense

La dura sanción que recibió un futbolista de la Serie A por haber mordido a su rival en pleno partido

La dura sanción que recibió un futbolista de la Serie A por haber mordido a su rival en pleno partido

El VAR captó el momento en el que Patric Gabarrón atacó a Giulio Donatien el duelo entre Lazio y Lecce disputado el martes
El VAR captó el momento en el que Patric Gabarrón atacó a Giulio Donatien el duelo entre Lazio y Lecce disputado el martes

T-MEC, migración, seguridad: los efectos más positivos del encuentro Trump - AMLO

T-MEC, migración, seguridad: los efectos más positivos del encuentro Trump - AMLO

El gobierno mexicano ha destacado la cercanía y entendimiento que hay con Estados Unidos
El gobierno mexicano ha destacado la cercanía y entendimiento que hay con Estados Unidos

Mariachis en la Casa Blanca: el ambiente de la histórica visita de López Obrador a Trump

Mariachis en la Casa Blanca: el ambiente de la histórica visita de López Obrador a Trump

Los presidentes de ambas naciones ya sostuvieron su primer encuentro y pasarán toda la tarde en una serie de reuniones para revisar varios temas comerciales y de migración
Los presidentes de ambas naciones ya sostuvieron su primer encuentro y pasarán toda la tarde en una serie de reuniones para revisar varios temas comerciales y de migración

“Juntos por una región próspera”: Trump y AMLO celebraron el triunfo del T-MEC en histórico encuentro

“Juntos por una región próspera”: Trump y AMLO celebraron el triunfo del T-MEC en histórico encuentro

MAS NOTICIAS