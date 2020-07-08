Miércoles 8 de Julio de 2020
ADVISORY USA-TRUMP/WHITEHOUSE BRIEFING

Por REUTERSJUL 08
8 de Julio de 2020

White House press secretary holds briefing

Start: 08 Jul 2020 17:30 GMT

End: 08 Jul 2020 18:30 GMT

WHITE HOUSE PRESS BRIEFING HAS BEEN CANCELLED.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA - White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany holds an on-camera briefing.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES

Source: US NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

