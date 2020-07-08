Miércoles 8 de Julio de 2020
ADVISORY USA-MEXICO/WREATH --TIME APPROX--

Por REUTERSJUL 08
8 de Julio de 2020

Mexico's president lays wreath at statue of Benito Juárez.

Start: 08 Jul 2020 12:45 GMT

End: 08 Jul 2020 13:45 GMT

LIVE EVENT CANCELLED FOR OPERATIONAL REASONS. PLEASE MONITOR FOR AN EDIT.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador lays wreath at statue of Benito Juárez.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: Natural/Original

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

México gana demanda comercial a través del TLCAN contra Vento Motorcycles

El tribunal determinó que México cumplió los compromisos internacionales, con lo que se evitó pagar reclamaciones por alrededor de 3,000 millones de dólares
Incrementó 17.8% la demanda de gasolina a nivel nacional durante mayo y junio

Durante el periodo de confinamiento, sólo en abril se registró una disminución en la demanda de combustible
EEUU ya contestó a la nota diplomática de México sobre “Rápido y Furioso”: Landau

Así lo reveló en el marco de la visita del presidente Andrés Manuel López Obrador a Washington
Cómo ser Socio Infonavit y cuáles son los beneficios de la aplicación

Con la app se pueden obtener una serie de descuentos en diversos comercios y se descargar gratuitamente
Banxico frustró ciberataque a su sitio web

Por Nacha Cattan/Bloomberg
Miles de personas quisieron irrumpir en el parlamento de Serbia tras el anuncio de nuevas restricciones por el coronavirus: hay 60 heridos

Los choques entre manifestantes y policía dejaron 60 heridos y 23 detenidos. En el país, de unos 7 millones de habitantes, se han registrado hasta ahora unos 16.700 contagios confirmados y 330 fallecidos
“Acapulco Shore 7″ capítulo 6: Mane ahora peleó con Fer Moreno y la llamó “inventada”

En el reciente episodio hubo reconciliación entre Mane y Jawy, quedó claro que la nueva integrante no es bien recibida y Karime certificó ante notario su virginidad recuperada
“No sé nada de mi esposo”: IMSS entregó cuerpo equivocado a familiar que murió por COVID-19 y sólo recibió las cenizas

La viuda denunció la situación y dijo que también interpondrá una denuncia ante el instituto por negligencia
La relación entre un tipo raro de inflamación cerebral y el coronavirus inquieta a los científicos

Los resultados del estudio aumentan las preocupaciones por los efectos a largo plazo para quienes se contagian con Covid-19
López Obrador depositó ofrendas florales en el Monumento a Abraham Lincoln y la Estatua de Benito Juárez

Kim Jong-un y su hermana Yo-jong reaparecieron en público para rendir tributo a su abuelo

El líder supremo norcoreano asistió acompañado de las figuras más importantes de la dictadura comunista. Entre más de 20 personas, había una sola mujer
El enojo de Novak Djokovic tras la ola de críticas por los contagios en su torneo: “Es como una caza de brujas”

El número uno del tenis mundial rompió el silencio luego del escándalo que desataron los casos positivos de coronavirus surgidos en el Adria Tour
