ADVISORY --FLASH-- 3203-IVORYCOAST-COULIBALY/

Amadou Gon Coulibaly, Ivory Coast's PM has died: diplomatic source

Start: 08 Jul 2020 18:27 GMT

End: 08 Jul 2020 18:29 GMT

ABIDJAN, IVORY COAST - File of Ivory Coast Prime Minister Amadou Gon Coulibaly who diplomatic source has died.

