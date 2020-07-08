Miércoles 8 de Julio de 2020
ADVISORY BRITAIN-PEOPLE/DEPP

Por REUTERSJUL 08
8 de Julio de 2020

Johnny Depp arrives at court for his libel case against The Sun

Start: 09 Jul 2020 08:30 GMT

End: 09 Jul 2020 12:00 GMT

LONDON - Actor Johnny Depp arrives at court as his libel case against The Sun newspaper continues in the UK high court. This is the third of three days Depp is likely to be giving evidence.

SCHEDULE:

0900GMT - Hearing due to start

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS / UK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Kingdom

Topic: Arts / Culture / Entertainment

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Facebook y Mark Zuckerberg decepcionan una vez más a los grupos de derechos civiles

Por Tae Kim
Alfredo Adame se burló tras su pelea con Laura Bozzo: “Por algo me dicen el dios del rating”

"Salió trasquilada", comentó en su cuenta de Instagram
El video que publicó Jair Bolsonaro tomando hidroxicloroquina: “Está funcionando”

El presidente de Brasil grabó un mensaje y dijo sentirse muy bien luego de que se confirmara que tiene coronavirus
En vivo: López Obrador espera su encuentro con Donald Trump en la Casa Blanca

El presidente de México en estos momentos almuerza en la embajada mexicana en Washington D.C
Un fisicoculturista relató su experiencia tras tener coronavirus y quedar al borde de la muerte: “Fue aterrador”

"Esto es mucho peor que la gripe", aseguró Charlie Aragón después de pasar 20 días en un hospital
Por qué hay una estatua de Benito Juárez en Washington

En territorio estadounidense son un total de nueve esculturas, tan sólo en el estado de California hay tres
Brooks Brothers, la marca que vistió a casi todos los presidentes de EEUU, llamó a concurso de acreedores

La empresa, con más de dos siglos de historia, se une a la lista de compañías de retail que iniciaron el procedimiento por los efectos de la pandemia
Mapa de coronavirus en México 8 de julio: con 907 casos nuevos en 24 horas, la epidemia sigue imparable en Edomex

Se registró un total de 268,008 casos confirmados acumulados, de éstos 26,557 están activos y ya hay 32,014 defunciones
Una ex novia de Luis Miguel contó detalles de su romance: “Me lo gocé”

A casi tres años de su quiebre amoroso, Desirée Ortiz explicó sus razones para continuar hablando de este episodio de su vida
Quintana Roo anuncia nueva Fiscalía Especializada en Investigación y Persecución de Feminicidios

La Fiscalía busca redoblar esfuerzos para obtener mejores resultados en la investigación de estos delitos
El Congreso uruguayo aprobó la Ley de Urgente Consideración, clave para el gobierno de Lacalle Pou

El Senado le dio luz verde con 18 votos a favor y 12 en contra. El paquete legislativo de 475 artículos incluye asuntos como la flexibilización de la legítima defensa policial, la regulación del derecho de huelga y la creación del Ministerio de Medio Ambiente
Coronavirus en Chiapas: una mujer murió en las puertas de un hospital COVID

De acuerdo con testigos, la mujer tenía muchas dificultades para respirar y permaneció por horas afuera de la clínica
