ADVISORY USA-SOUTHKOREA/NORTHKOREA -- POSSIBLE ONLY / APPROXIMATE TIMINGS

Stephen Biegun speaks to media after meeting Kang Kyung-wha
Start: 08 Jul 2020 01:20 GMT
End: 08 Jul 2020 12:00 GMT
EDITORS NOTE: PLEASE MONITOR FOR CONFIRMATION OF LIVE
SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA - The U.S. envoy for North Korea Stephen Biegun speaks to media after the meeting with South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha on North Korea and regional issues.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: AGENCY POOL
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: South Korea
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH
