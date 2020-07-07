Martes 7 de Julio de 2020
ADVISORY USA-SOUTHKOREA/NORTHKOREA -- POSSIBLE ONLY / APPROXIMATE TIMINGS --

Por REUTERSJUL 07
7 de Julio de 2020

Stephen Biegun speaks to media after meeting Kang Kyung-wha

Start: 08 Jul 2020 01:20 GMT

End: 08 Jul 2020 12:00 GMT

EDITORS NOTE: PLEASE MONITOR FOR CONFIRMATION OF LIVE

==

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA - The U.S. envoy for North Korea Stephen Biegun speaks to media after the meeting with South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha on North Korea and regional issues.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: AGENCY POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: South Korea

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

