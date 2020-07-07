Martes 7 de Julio de 2020
ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WHO BRIEFING -- APPROXIMATE START TIME --

Por REUTERSJUL 07
6 de Julio de 2020

WHO holds briefing over coronavirus outbreak

Start: 07 Jul 2020 14:55 GMT

End: 07 Jul 2020 15:12 GMT

GENEVA - World Health Organization holds briefing on the latest worldwide developments of the coronavirus outbreak.Today's briefing is the first following a letter by 239 scientists urging WHO to review its guidance on whether the virus is airborne.

SCHEDULE:

1500GMT APPROX - Briefing due to start

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: ACCESS ALL - NO RESALE

DIGITAL: ACCESS ALL - NO RESALE

Source: WHO

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Switzerland

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

