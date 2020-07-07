Martes 7 de Julio de 2020
ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BRITAIN-ECONOMY

Por REUTERSJUL 07
7 de Julio de 2020

Rishi Sunak answers questions in parliament

Start: 07 Jul 2020 10:35 GMT

End: 07 Jul 2020 12:00 GMT

LONDON - British finance minister Rishi Sunak answers questions in parliament a day before he announces an update to his plans for steering the economy through the coronavirus crisis.

SCHEDULE:

1030GMT - Questions to Rishi Sunak

TIME TBC - Urgent question to the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care if he will make a statement on Coronavirus

TIME TBC - Urgent question to the Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport if he will make a statement on the Government’s support package for our arts, culture and heritage industries.

