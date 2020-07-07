Martes 7 de Julio de 2020
ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/AUSTRALIA-VICTORIA--UPDATED--

Por REUTERSJUL 07
7 de Julio de 2020

Premier of Australia's Victoria gives update on COVID-19

Start: 07 Jul 2020 05:15 GMT

End: 07 Jul 2020 12:00 GMT

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – The premier of Australia's Victoria, Daniel Andrews, holds news conference to update the COVID-19 situation in the state.

SCHEDULE:

0515GMT - News conference starts

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE AUSTRALIA / NEW ZEALAND / PAPUA NEW GUINEA

DIGITAL: NO USE AUSTRALIA, NEW ZEALAND, PAPUA NEW GUINEA-BASED INTERNET SITES, MOBILE PLATFORMS OR SITES OF MEDIA ORGANISATIONS BASED IN THOSE COUNTRIES, NVO CLIENTS/ SMH.COM.AU/ NEWS.COM.AU)

Source: AUSTRALIAN POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Australia

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

