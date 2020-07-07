Martes 7 de Julio de 2020
ADVISORY FRANCE-POLITICS/MINISTERS

Por REUTERSJUL 07
7 de Julio de 2020

First cabinet meeting for new French ministers

Start: 07 Jul 2020 12:38 GMT

End: 07 Jul 2020 13:35 GMT

PARIS – French new ministers arrive at the Elysee palace for their first cabinet meeting chaired by president Emmanuel macron. Possible family photo right after the arrivals TBC

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: AGENCY POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: France

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL WITH FRENCH SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Coronavirus en Bolivia: vecinos de Cochabamba protestaron ante las autoridades con un féretro para exigir fosas

Fue en el municipio de Tiquipaya, donde reclamaron en la puerta de la Alcaldía por la falta de espacio donde sepultar a las víctimas de la pandemia
De piloto de carreras a actor cómico: los trabajos de Eugenio Derbez antes de ser famoso

El comediante mexicano también habló, como pocas veces, de su padre
Mapa del coronavirus en México 7 de julio: CDMX llegó a su punto máximo y comenzó el descenso

Las alcaldías de Iztapalapa y Gustavo A. Madero son las que han registrado una curva epidémica con mayor intensidad
La ONU denunció que las mujeres son utilizadas como mercancía en Venezuela

El Fondo de Población de Naciones Unidas afirmó que existen varias alarmas sobre desigualdades de género y otras prácticas nocivas en el país, relacionadas con el tráficos de personas y la prostitución
“No tenía síntomas”: López Obrador aseguró que dio negativo a la prueba de COVID-19

El presidente de México informó este martes que dio negativo a la prueba de COVID-19 que se realizó como parte del protocolo para viajar a Washington
La comisión para los derechos humanos del gabinete de Juan Guaidó denunció la “falta de voluntad” del régimen de Maduro para respetarlos

El informe recuerda que en julio de 2019, la oficina de la Alta Comisionada de la ONU, Michelle Bachelet, hizo 23 recomendaciones y que "no existe ningún síntoma de mejoría, sino de acentuación de la crisis"
Las fotos de Pau Gasol con las hijas de Kobe Bryant en el día de su cumpleaños que conmueven al mundo

La esposa del fallecido basquetbolista compartió unas imágenes en sus redes sociales tras el nuevo aniversario del pivot español
Récord: la estrella de la NFL Patrick Mahomes firmó por 10 años y será el deportista mejor pago del mundo

El mariscal de campo de los Kansas City Chiefs, últimos campeones del Super Bowl, extendió su contrato con la franquicia
Los hospitales de Texas y Florida se acercan al colapso por el aumento de casos de coronavirus

La ocupación de camas ya supera el 80% y algunos centros médicos ya no pueden recibir a más pacientes, pese a que se espera que la curva de contagios siga en aumento
Arrestaron en la frontera a un hombre que intentó introducir 5,000 cartuchos de grueso calibre

La detención fue realizada por la colaboración entre la Guardia Nacional y el Servicio de Administración Tributaria
En CDMX hay 62,000 personas de riesgo alto por COVID-19

Las autoridades sanitarias reportan un total de 3,867 son casos activos en la capital del país
La policía de Hong Kong podrá hacer registros sin orden judicial y controlar información en Internet con la nueva ley de seguridad china

La nueva disposición, que fue publicada el lunes por la noche en un extenso documento, avanza sobre las tareas y responsabilidades de los tribunales civiles de la antigua colonia británica
