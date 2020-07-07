ADVISORY FRANCE-NATIONALDAY/PARADE

Martes 7 de Julio de 2020
Por REUTERSJUL 07
7 de Julio de 2020

Macron presides over a Bastille Day honoring health workers

Start: 14 Jul 2020 08:30 GMT

End: 14 Jul 2020 12:00 GMT

PARIS, PLACE DE LA CONCORDE - French president Emmanuel Macron presides over the military parade on France's Bastille Day national holiday this year honoring French health workers and their dedication in the fight against COVID-19. The parade takes place Place de la Concorde, on a far smaller scale than usually, due to social distancing requirements.

SCHEDULE

0845GMT - French president Macron arrives Place de la Concorde, reviews troops in a command vehicle

0850GMT - National Day ceremony begins: military honors, national anthem, review of the Republican Guard.

0900GMT - Military parade: Homage to general de Gaulle - Aerial show - Foreign legion music - Helicopters show - Troops parade - Homage to the Nation

1005GMT - Macron greats his guests

Inter busca seducir a Lautaro Martínez para evitar que se vaya al Barcelona con una millonaria oferta

El conjunto “neroazzurro” quiere retener al “Toro”, a quien consideran como una pieza fundamental para el proyecto deportivo del club
Un almuerzo con el embajador de EEUU y otro con empresarios: la agenda de Bolsonaro antes de dar positivo de COVID-19

El presidente sostuvo encuentros cercanos con ministros, empresarios y el estadounidense Todd Chapman, máximo representante diplomático del gobierno de Donald Trump en Brasilia
La tormenta tropical Cristina podría convertirse en huracán de categoría dos: esta será su trayectoria

Aunque el fenómeno no tocará tierra en el occidente de México, se espera que afecte este martes a los estados de Guerrero, Michoacán, Colima, Jalisco y Nayarit, dejando precipitaciones muy fuertes
Esmeralda Pimentel posó desnuda y mostró sus estrías: “La belleza está en todas partes”

La actriz accedió a participar en una sesión fotográfica siempre y cuando las imágenes no fueran retocadas
Donald Trump visitará la sede del Comando Sur en el estado de Florida, uno de los mayores focos de coronavirus en Estados Unidos

El presidente planea sostener reuniones sobre el narcotráfico en América Latina en una visita a la unidad militar que se encuentra en Miami-Dade, el condado que acaba de dar marcha atrás en la reapertura de gimnasios y bares
Ordeñan el erario: gobiernos del norte de México desviaron USD 126 millones a empresas fantasma

Por Miriam Ramírez / Iniciativa Sinaloa
Beatriz Gutiérrez Müller: la esposa de López Obrador que rechazó ser primera dama, no viajará a EEUU y genera polémica

Desde que se casó con Andrés Manuel López Obrador, la escritora y académica ha estado envuelta en el ojo del huracán
La OMS advirtió que “se está acelerando la pandemia y claramente no se llegó al pico”

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director general de la Organización Mundial de la Salud, trazó un diagnóstico sombrío sobre el avance del coronavirus en el mundo
“El Marro” se deslindó la masacre en Irapuato: “Yo no tuve que ver ni madres con ese anexo”

Sin embargo, tres detenidos involucrados en el ataque se identificaron como gatilleros del Cártel de Santa Rosa de Lima
El video de TikTok de Alessandra Rosaldo y su hija Aitana Derbez que desató algunas críticas

La cantante fue criticada por supuestamente "patear" a su hija, pero en realidad se trató de una simulación
El reencuentro de Johnny Depp y Amber Heard en la corte: sórdidas revelaciones en el primer día de audiencia

La Corte británica sirvió de escenario para rencontrar a la actriz de 34 años y al histrión de 57 que se divorciaron en medio de una conflictiva batalla hace tres años
OCDE ubicó a México entre los países con menores afectaciones al empleo por coronavirus al cierre de 2020

El organismo señaló que el país es una de las naciones donde se han proyectado los cambios más pequeños en la caída de los trabajos junto a Corea, Alemania y Japón, entre otros
