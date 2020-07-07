ADVISORY FRANCE-NATIONALDAY/PARADE

Macron presides over a Bastille Day honoring health workers

Start: 14 Jul 2020 08:30 GMT

End: 14 Jul 2020 12:00 GMT

PARIS, PLACE DE LA CONCORDE - French president Emmanuel Macron presides over the military parade on France's Bastille Day national holiday this year honoring French health workers and their dedication in the fight against COVID-19. The parade takes place Place de la Concorde, on a far smaller scale than usually, due to social distancing requirements.

SCHEDULE

0845GMT - French president Macron arrives Place de la Concorde, reviews troops in a command vehicle

0850GMT - National Day ceremony begins: military honors, national anthem, review of the Republican Guard.

0900GMT - Military parade: Homage to general de Gaulle - Aerial show - Foreign legion music - Helicopters show - Troops parade - Homage to the Nation

1005GMT - Macron greats his guests

