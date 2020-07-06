Lunes 6 de Julio de 2020
ADVISORY PEOPLE-GHISLAINE MAXWELL/JAIL

Por REUTERSJUL 06
6 de Julio de 2020

Ghislaine Maxwell moved to NY jail

Start: 06 Jul 2020 18:00 GMT

End: 06 Jul 2020 19:00 GMT

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES - Exterior of detention centre where alleged Jeffrey Epstein accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell has been moved.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Crime / Law / Justice

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Culminó uno de los últimos juicios contra un criminal nazi

El fiscal pidió tres años de cárcelo para Bruno Dey, de 93 años, ex guardia de las SS en el campo de concentración de Stutthof, acusado de complicidad en la muerte de 5.230 personas
Becas para el Bienestar Benito Juárez paso a paso: así puedes cobrar desde tu celular

La Coordinación Nacional de Becas para el Bienestar Benito Juárez reveló qué hacer en caso de contar con el registro previo en la app
Infonavit: estos son los requisitos para obtener el crédito de 500,000 pesos para financiar tu propia casa

Con la iniciativa se podrán realizar ampliaciones de vivienda o construir en terreno propio
Omar García Harfuch fue dado de alta: aseguró que regresará a trabajar pronto para combatir a la delincuencia

El jefe de policía de la Ciudad de México sufrió un atentado a manos del CJNG el viernes 26 de junio en Paseo de la Reforma
Frida Kahlo: 8 datos de la vida de una artista que se convirtió en leyenda

Este lunes 6 de julio se cumplen 113 años de su aniversario natalicio
El nuevo método del “huachicol” que pone en jaque a las autoridades: entierran mangueras de más de 180 metros

Hace unas semanas, las fuerzas de seguridad identificaron al menos cinco mangueras enterradas en los estados de Guanajuato, Hidalgo, Nuevo León y Puebla
“Voy a estar en territorio mexicano”: López Obrador se hospedará en la embajada en Washington

El presidente de México explicó por qué no se alojará en la Casa Blair durante su visita a Estados Unidos
Manuel Pellegrini volverá a dirigir en España y podría sumar a un ex mundialista argentino a su cuerpo técnico

La última experiencia del chileno había sido en el West Ham United de Inglaterra, club que lo terminó destituyendo tras una mala campaña
Yadhira Carrillo elogió a Leticia Calderón: “Me parece una súper mamá, además de hermosa”

La actriz reaccionó al reciente video de Leticia en el que enseñaba a su hijo Luciano a rasurarse
Trudeau rechazó invitación para reunirse con López Obrador y Trump en Washington

El presidente de México reveló este martes que el primer ministro de Canadá, Justin Trudeau, no asistirá a las conversaciones en Washington esta semana para marcar el inicio del T-MEC
Marcha atrás en Miami-Dade: el alcalde ordenó volver a cerrar los restaurantes y gimnasios por el coronavirus

Las playas reabrirán este miércoles, pero las autoridades advirtieron que si hay mucha gente y no se siguen las normas de prevención, serán clausuradas nuevamente
Bogotá y Medellín comenzarán este lunes a reabrir su restaurantes cerrados por la cuarentena

A partir de este lunes comenzaron las pruebas para el regreso masivo de la atención al público. Los protocolos incluyen garantías para el aislamiento social, restricciones al acceso y atención en espacios abiertos
