ADVISORY NORTHKOREA-SOUTHKOREA/DEFECTORS

Two N.Korean defectors hold newser after facing legal action

Start: 06 Jul 2020 05:45 GMT

End: 06 Jul 2020 12:00 GMT

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA - Two North Korean defectors, Park Sang-hak (Fighters for Free North Korea) and Park Jung-oh (Keun Saem), who attempted to send anti-North Korea leaflets and relief goods toward North Korea, hold a news conference in Seoul after South Korean government pursued legal action to stop such activities.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: South Korea

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL/KOREAN

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com