ADVISORY HONGKONG-PROTESTS/CARRIE LAM

Carrie Lam holds weekly briefing

Start: 07 Jul 2020 01:20 GMT

End: 07 Jul 2020 02:20 GMT

HONG KONG, CHINA - Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam speaks to the media in a weekly news briefing.

SCHEDULE:

0130GMT - Briefing starts

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Hong Kong

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: CH1: NATURAL / CANTONESE AND ENGLISH SPEECH - CH2: ENGLISH TRANSLATION

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com