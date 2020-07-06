Lunes 6 de Julio de 2020
ADVISORY HONGKONG-PROTESTS/CARRIE LAM

Por REUTERSJUL 06
6 de Julio de 2020

Carrie Lam holds weekly briefing

Start: 07 Jul 2020 01:20 GMT

End: 07 Jul 2020 02:20 GMT

HONG KONG, CHINA - Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam speaks to the media in a weekly news briefing.

SCHEDULE:

0130GMT - Briefing starts

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Hong Kong

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: CH1: NATURAL / CANTONESE AND ENGLISH SPEECH - CH2: ENGLISH TRANSLATION

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

En qué consiste la ley de seguridad que China impone en Hong Kong

La legislación otorga a Beijing poderes amplios para reprimir una variedad de conductas que considera crímenes políticos. Pero la ley está plagada de ambigüedades

Autorizaron la extradición a México de Emilio Lozoya, ex director de Pemex

El ex funcionario solicitó a las autoridades españolas su aprobación para ser extraditado

The Financial Times señaló un grave subregistro de muertes por coronavirus en México: habría alrededor de 78,000 decesos en total

En la Ciudad de México, capital del país, presentan un escenario con 3.5 veces más grande que el reporte oficial de las autoridades.

Australia cerró las fronteras de los estados más poblados por un rebrote en Melbourne

Las autoridades informaron este lunes 127 contagios , la mayor cifra diaria en esa jurisdicción desde el inicio de la pandemia. En total el país registra más de 8.500 casos, incluyendo 105 fallecidos

El régimen chino detuvo a un profesor que criticó al presidente Xi Jinping por el coronavirus

India se convirtió en el tercer país en el mundo con más casos de coronavirus

El Ministerio de Salud indio registró en el último día 24.248 nuevos contagios, por lo que ya son 697.413 los casos acumulados en el país, superando a Rusia

“Así pensaba el AMLO candidato” de Trump y su relación con Peña Nieto: León Krauze

Krauze calificó el libro de surrealista al hablar del muro fronterizo y la subordinación de dirigentes con EEU por el panorama actual que presenta el gobierno

La sorpresa de una familia en la Florida: un caimán de casi tres metros de largo descansaba afuera de casa

El enorme reptil fue capturado por unos ambientalistas y luego llevado a un santuario

Descenso de coronavirus en CDMX: van tres semanas a la baja, según López-Gatell

El número de infectados por COVID-19 llegó a 52 mil 210 en la capital y en las últimas 24 horas se registraron 522 nuevos contagiados

La reina Isabel felicitó a Juan Guaidó por el Día de la Independencia de Venezuela

El presidente encargado agradeció el mensaje y resaltó el compromiso del Reino Unido de que en el país caribeño se reinstaure la democracia

En la cima de la fama, Yalitza Aparicio contó qué le diría a su yo del pasado

A la distancia de 'Roma', la actriz hace una valoración de su experiencia y el suceso fílmico que la llevó a ser representante de México

Un matrimonio de tres: el amante de la esposa de Will Smith confesó que el actor aprobó la relación extramarital

El cantante Austin Alsina, de 27 años, contó que mantuvo un affaire por años con la actriz y que llegó a la vida del matrimonio en 2015 a través de una amistad con Jaden, uno de los hijo de la pareja de Hollywood
