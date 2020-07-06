ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WHO BRIEFING -- APPROXIMATE START TIME

WHO holds briefing over coronavirus outbreak
Start: 07 Jul 2020 15:00 GMT
End: 07 Jul 2020 16:00 GMT
GENEVA - World Health Organization holds briefing on the latest worldwide developments of the coronavirus outbreak.Today's briefing is the first following a letter by 239 scientists urging WHO to review its guidance on whether the virus is airborne.
