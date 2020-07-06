Lunes 6 de Julio de 2020
ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WHO BRIEFING -- APPROXIMATE START TIME --

Por REUTERSJUL 06
6 de Julio de 2020

WHO holds briefing over coronavirus outbreak

Start: 07 Jul 2020 15:00 GMT

End: 07 Jul 2020 16:00 GMT

GENEVA - World Health Organization holds briefing on the latest worldwide developments of the coronavirus outbreak.Today's briefing is the first following a letter by 239 scientists urging WHO to review its guidance on whether the virus is airborne.

SCHEDULE:

1500GMT APPROX - Briefing due to start

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: ACCESS ALL - NO RESALE

DIGITAL: ACCESS ALL - NO RESALE

Source: WHO

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Switzerland

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Las acciones de Amazon marcan un nuevo récord: cotizan a más de USD 3 mil por título en Wall Street

El valor de la empresa lleva un aumento del 60% en lo que va del año, impulsado por las ventas de productos esenciales en el marco de la pandemia
El valor de la empresa lleva un aumento del 60% en lo que va del año, impulsado por las ventas de productos esenciales en el marco de la pandemia

“Inconstitucional y violatorio de derechos”: Segob pidió a congresos estatales no aprobar iniciativas de “Pin Parental”

Segob rechazó el "Pin Parental" por considerar que viola los derechos de los menores a recibir educación sexual y reproductiva
Segob rechazó el "Pin Parental" por considerar que viola los derechos de los menores a recibir educación sexual y reproductiva

Crearon un pájaro robot que parece real: cómo vuela y para qué sirve

BionicSwift es un desarrollo de la empresa alemana Festo. Despliega sus alas, hace piruetas y se desliza por el aire con la agilidad de un ave. Pesa apenas 42 gramos e integra un GPS.
BionicSwift es un desarrollo de la empresa alemana Festo. Despliega sus alas, hace piruetas y se desliza por el aire con la agilidad de un ave. Pesa apenas 42 gramos e integra un GPS.

“Eres mi héroe”: así felicitó Angelique Boyer a Sebastián Rulli por sus 45 años

"Hay que ser felices y promover el amor", escribió en Instagram el actor argentino
"Hay que ser felices y promover el amor", escribió en Instagram el actor argentino

Cinco claves para entender por qué Alex Saab, el testaferro de Nicolás Maduro, podría hacer caer la dictadura chavista

El empresario colombiano tiene un rol fundamental en el régimen. Si finalmente es extraditado a los Estados Unidos podría revelar negocios y nombres que comprometen al Palacio de Miraflores. En las últimas horas se dispuso su traslado a otro centro de detención. La alternativa de refugio que ya manejan en Caracas
El empresario colombiano tiene un rol fundamental en el régimen. Si finalmente es extraditado a los Estados Unidos podría revelar negocios y nombres que comprometen al Palacio de Miraflores. En las últimas horas se dispuso su traslado a otro centro de detención. La alternativa de refugio que ya manejan en Caracas

El T-MEC es fundamental para México, pero la visita de López Obrador a Washington es una exigencia de Trump: especialistas

Jorge Castañeda y Antonio Laborde analizaron con Infobae México los motivos del primer viaje al exterior del presidente
Jorge Castañeda y Antonio Laborde analizaron con Infobae México los motivos del primer viaje al exterior del presidente

El Congreso de Perú aprobó quitar la inmunidad al presidente, los ministros y los congresistas

El Legislativo rectificó su decisión anterior luego de que el mandatario Martín Vizcarra anuncie un plebiscito para aprobar la reforma constitucional. La medida, que recibió varias modificaciones sustanciales, debe ser ratificada por la nueva legislatura
El Legislativo rectificó su decisión anterior luego de que el mandatario Martín Vizcarra anuncie un plebiscito para aprobar la reforma constitucional. La medida, que recibió varias modificaciones sustanciales, debe ser ratificada por la nueva legislatura

La UIF confirmó que La Unión Tepito y el Cártel Santa Rosa de Lima también se dedican a la trata de personas

Es probable que la trata de personas sea la tercera actividad ilícita más importante de México, luego de las drogas y las armas
Es probable que la trata de personas sea la tercera actividad ilícita más importante de México, luego de las drogas y las armas

“No tengo ningún síntoma”: López Obrador se realizará la prueba COVID-19 por viaje a EEUU

El presidente de México informó que se realizará la prueba como parte del protocolo para viajar a Washington y reunirse con su homólogo Donald Trump
El presidente de México informó que se realizará la prueba como parte del protocolo para viajar a Washington y reunirse con su homólogo Donald Trump

Sancionan e inhabilitan a la empresa del hijo de Manuel Bartlett por fallida venta de respiradores al IMSS

Las multas impuestas a Cyber Robotics Solutions ascienden a más de 2 millones de pesos
Las multas impuestas a Cyber Robotics Solutions ascienden a más de 2 millones de pesos

SEP Verano Divertido: horarios de actividades para alumnos de preescolar, primaria y secundaria del 6 al 10 de julio

Los estudiantes pueden acceder a través de TV abierta y canales de paga
Los estudiantes pueden acceder a través de TV abierta y canales de paga

“Yo, Ennio Morricone, he muerto”: la conmovedora carta de amor y despedida del compositor italiano

