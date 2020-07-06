Lunes 6 de Julio de 2020
ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/PORTUGAL-SPAIN

Por REUTERSJUL 06
6 de Julio de 2020

Portuguese and Spanish PM give newser amid virus outbreak

Start: 06 Jul 2020 12:58 GMT

End: 06 Jul 2020 14:08 GMT

LISBON – Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez hold a news conference amid localized outbreaks of the coronavirus in their countries.

AUDIO:

Channel 1: original

Channel 2: spanish translation

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: SPANISH GOVERNMENT TV POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Portugal

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: CH1: NATURAL WITH SPANISH AND PORTUGUESE SPEECH / CH2: SPANISH TRANSLATION

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Se reactiva la "Operación Neymar" en medio de las polémicas en Barcelona: el pacto entre el PSG y el brasileño

Se reactiva la “Operación Neymar” en medio de las polémicas en Barcelona: el pacto entre el PSG y el brasileño

El club parisino, que se negó a vender al jugador en enero, podría facilitar las negociaciones con los azulgranas a pedido del brasileño
El club parisino, que se negó a vender al jugador en enero, podría facilitar las negociaciones con los azulgranas a pedido del brasileño

Maribel Guardia recordó el duro golpe de perder a su madre: "Me quedé huérfana a los nueve años"

Maribel Guardia recordó el duro golpe de perder a su madre: “Me quedé huérfana a los nueve años”

La actriz quedó al cuidado de su hermana porque su padre no se hizo cargo de ella
La actriz quedó al cuidado de su hermana porque su padre no se hizo cargo de ella

Mapa de coronavirus en México 6 de julio: los contagios siguen aumentando en Tabasco, Sonora, Coahuila y Tamaulipas

Mapa de coronavirus en México 6 de julio: los contagios siguen aumentando en Tabasco, Sonora, Coahuila y Tamaulipas

En contraste, Zacatecas, Chihuahua, Morelos, Querétaro y Chiapas mantienen su incidencia a la baja
En contraste, Zacatecas, Chihuahua, Morelos, Querétaro y Chiapas mantienen su incidencia a la baja

Donald Trump: "China ha causado un gran daño a Estados Unidos y al resto del mundo"

Donald Trump: “China ha causado un gran daño a Estados Unidos y al resto del mundo”

El mandatario volvió a apuntar contra el régimen de Xi Jinping desde su cuenta de Twitter
El mandatario volvió a apuntar contra el régimen de Xi Jinping desde su cuenta de Twitter

"El padre de Tsitsipas es un estúpido": la furia de un tenista luego de un tenso cruce dentro de la cancha

“El padre de Tsitsipas es un estúpido”: la furia de un tenista luego de un tenso cruce dentro de la cancha

Corentin Moutet hizo duras declaraciones luego de enfrenarse al griego y a su padre en pleno partido
Corentin Moutet hizo duras declaraciones luego de enfrenarse al griego y a su padre en pleno partido

"Protegido y con el acuerdo de informar": López Obrador habló sobre la extradición de Lozoya

“Protegido y con el acuerdo de informar”: López Obrador habló sobre la extradición de Lozoya

"Va a informar si hubo estos sobornos, quién entregó el dinero, para qué se usó el dinero, si se quedó él con el dinero o lo entregó a otras personas", aseguró el presidente de México
"Va a informar si hubo estos sobornos, quién entregó el dinero, para qué se usó el dinero, si se quedó él con el dinero o lo entregó a otras personas", aseguró el presidente de México

Israel lanzó con éxito un nuevo satélite de defensa para controlar los avances nucleares de Irán

Israel lanzó con éxito un nuevo satélite de defensa para controlar los avances nucleares de Irán

El Ofek 16 ya se encuentra en órbita y transmitiendo información, con el objetivo de vigilar las actividades del régimen persa
El Ofek 16 ya se encuentra en órbita y transmitiendo información, con el objetivo de vigilar las actividades del régimen persa

Las indignantes imágenes de las playas de Sinaloa abarrotadas, a pesar del semáforo rojo

Las indignantes imágenes de las playas de Sinaloa abarrotadas, a pesar del semáforo rojo

En Guasave, miles de personas desbordaron Las Glorias y celebraron una fiesta, mientras que en Mazatlán se acumularon toneladas de basura en la arena
En Guasave, miles de personas desbordaron Las Glorias y celebraron una fiesta, mientras que en Mazatlán se acumularon toneladas de basura en la arena

Otro caso de peste bubónica enciende las alarmas en China

Otro caso de peste bubónica enciende las alarmas en China

La semana pasada habían sido detectadas dos personas con esa enfermedad en la vecina Mongolia
La semana pasada habían sido detectadas dos personas con esa enfermedad en la vecina Mongolia

"No es el mismo trato de antes": López Obrador explicó por qué aceptó viajar a EEUU y reunirse con Trump

“No es el mismo trato de antes”: López Obrador explicó por qué aceptó viajar a EEUU y reunirse con Trump

El presidente de México reiteró que la relación con el gobierno de Estados Unidos y con su homólogo, Donald Trump, es de respeto mutuo
El presidente de México reiteró que la relación con el gobierno de Estados Unidos y con su homólogo, Donald Trump, es de respeto mutuo

Francia restringirá el uso de equipamientos de Huawei en la red 5G

Francia restringirá el uso de equipamientos de Huawei en la red 5G

La Agencia Nacional de Seguridad de los Sistemas de Información explicó que instará a los operadores a no usar los equipos del gigante tecnológico chino por cuestiones de riesgos y soberanía
La Agencia Nacional de Seguridad de los Sistemas de Información explicó que instará a los operadores a no usar los equipos del gigante tecnológico chino por cuestiones de riesgos y soberanía

Tom Hanks describió sus días con COVID-19: dolores paralizantes, fatiga y falta de concentración

Tom Hanks describió sus días con COVID-19: dolores paralizantes, fatiga y falta de concentración

Fue uno de los más reconocidos artistas en contraer la enfermedad y hacerlo público. Contó los padecimientos que atravesó junto a su esposa Rita Wilson mientras se recuperaban del coronavirus
Fue uno de los más reconocidos artistas en contraer la enfermedad y hacerlo público. Contó los padecimientos que atravesó junto a su esposa Rita Wilson mientras se recuperaban del coronavirus
