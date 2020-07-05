ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BRITAIN-APPLAUSE

Clap for UK’s NHS marks 72 Anniversary of its founding
Start: 05 Jul 2020 15:45 GMT
End: 05 Jul 2020 16:15 GMT
LONDON, ENGLAND - Clapping for UK’s National Health Service (NHS) planned to mark the 72nd Anniversary of its founding.
SCHEDULE:
1600GMT - one minute of applause
==
THIS EVENT IS A SWITCHED SIGNAL, WE EXPECT TO INCLUDE THE FOLLOWING:
Aerial views of central London and staff at St George's Hospital applauding on helipad
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson clapping outside 10 Downing Street
Opposition Labour Party Leader Keir Starmer clapping outside his London residence
