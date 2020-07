ADVISORY CROATIA-ELECTION/POLLS OPEN

Croats begin voting in the country's parliamentary election.

Start: 05 Jul 2020 05:04 GMT

End: 05 Jul 2020 07:15 GMT

ZAGREB, CROATIA - Croatians begin voting in a parliamentary election pitting the ruling centre-right Croatian Democratic Union (HDZ) against the top opposition Social Democrats (SDP) party, which is trailing slightly in opinion polls. Neither party is expected to win an outright majority, so a coalition government with smaller parties is almost certain.

