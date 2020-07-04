Sábado 4 de Julio de 2020
AMÉRICAARGENTINATENDENCIASDEPORTES
Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter

ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SPAIN-SAGRADA FAMILIA--NEW START TIME--

Por REUTERSJUL 04
3 de Julio de 2020

Sagrada Familia temple reopens after coronavirus lockdown

Start: 04 Jul 2020 08:07 GMT

End: 04 Jul 2020 12:00 GMT

-- EDITORS PLEASE NOTE THIS EVENT IS DELAYED TO A NEW APPROXIMATE START TIME--

BARCELONA - Barcelona's iconic Sagrada Familia temple opens its doors again after being closed for over three months. Health workers, police officers and NGO staff that helped battle the coronavirus pandemic in Spain will have exclusive access for the first four days.

SCHEDULE:

0730GMT - Temple opens

0745GMT - Family photo

0750GMT - Speech by cardinal and archbishop Joan Josep Omella

0800GMT - Access to temple

0830GMT - speech by Xavier Martínez, general director of Sagrada Familia construction

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Spain

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Así serán las estrictas medidas sanitarias para Centros comerciales y tiendas departamentales que reanudarán servicios en la CDMX

Así serán las estrictas medidas sanitarias para Centros comerciales y tiendas departamentales que reanudarán servicios en la CDMX

Será el 8 de julio que se reabran estos comercios en la capital mexicana con el 30% de su aforo
Será el 8 de julio que se reabran estos comercios en la capital mexicana con el 30% de su aforo

Murió Rubble, el gato más viejo del mundo

Murió Rubble, el gato más viejo del mundo

"Adelgazó mucho y un día cruzó la calle y no volvió", reveló la mujer inglesa que estuvo a su lado durante 31 años
"Adelgazó mucho y un día cruzó la calle y no volvió", reveló la mujer inglesa que estuvo a su lado durante 31 años

La novia de Donald Trump Jr, dio positivo a la prueba de coronavirus

La novia de Donald Trump Jr, dio positivo a la prueba de coronavirus

El hijo del mandatario de los Estados Unidos, dio negativo al test pero como precaución también se aislará y cancelará todas sus apariciones públicas
El hijo del mandatario de los Estados Unidos, dio negativo al test pero como precaución también se aislará y cancelará todas sus apariciones públicas

“No quiero seguir como diputado, voy a recorrer en bici el México real”: Pedro Carrizales “El Mijis”

“No quiero seguir como diputado, voy a recorrer en bici el México real”: Pedro Carrizales “El Mijis”

El diputado reveló que ya está harto de la política, de los acuerdos corruptos y la simulación
El diputado reveló que ya está harto de la política, de los acuerdos corruptos y la simulación

EEUU reiteró su apoyo “permanente” a Juan Guaidó con motivo de la conmemoración de la independencia de Venezuela

EEUU reiteró su apoyo “permanente” a Juan Guaidó con motivo de la conmemoración de la independencia de Venezuela

Polémica por la película en que Paris, la hija de Michael Jackson, interpreta a Jesús: juntan firmas para que no se estrena

Polémica por la película en que Paris, la hija de Michael Jackson, interpreta a Jesús: juntan firmas para que no se estrena

Calificada como "basura cristianofóbica" por grupos cristianos, el largometraje en el que trabajan Bella Thorne y Gavin Rossdale tiene una escena fantasiosa donde Jackson aparece con el pelo ondeado y una túnica
Calificada como "basura cristianofóbica" por grupos cristianos, el largometraje en el que trabajan Bella Thorne y Gavin Rossdale tiene una escena fantasiosa donde Jackson aparece con el pelo ondeado y una túnica

Por qué la pandemia del coronavirus se convirtió en una oportunidad única para avanzar en la lucha contra el cambio climático

Por qué la pandemia del coronavirus se convirtió en una oportunidad única para avanzar en la lucha contra el cambio climático

Las fundadoras del Instituto Interamericano de Justicia y Sostenibilidad (IIJS) describieron por qué los esfuerzos para mitigar la crisis ecológica previos a la pandemia no eran suficientes y la manera en que podría funcionar como un punto de inflexión hacia un modelo realmente sostenible
Las fundadoras del Instituto Interamericano de Justicia y Sostenibilidad (IIJS) describieron por qué los esfuerzos para mitigar la crisis ecológica previos a la pandemia no eran suficientes y la manera en que podría funcionar como un punto de inflexión hacia un modelo realmente sostenible

El dilema de los líderes del mundo: negociar con Donald Trump o esperar a Joe Biden

El dilema de los líderes del mundo: negociar con Donald Trump o esperar a Joe Biden

Faltan cuatro meses para las elecciones en Estados Unidos. Y muchos países no quieren cometer el mismo error de apostar todo al candidato demócrata, como ocurrió en 2016 con Hillary Clinton.
Faltan cuatro meses para las elecciones en Estados Unidos. Y muchos países no quieren cometer el mismo error de apostar todo al candidato demócrata, como ocurrió en 2016 con Hillary Clinton.

IMSS y Condusef garantizaron a usuarios de Banco del Ahorro Famsa la devolución de sus recursos

IMSS y Condusef garantizaron a usuarios de Banco del Ahorro Famsa la devolución de sus recursos

Para pagar los ahorros de los clientes, el IPAB implementó un portal de pagos que hoy quedó rebasado por la afluencia de usuarios; la dependencia invitó a registrar una nueva cuenta bancaria ante el IMSS
Para pagar los ahorros de los clientes, el IPAB implementó un portal de pagos que hoy quedó rebasado por la afluencia de usuarios; la dependencia invitó a registrar una nueva cuenta bancaria ante el IMSS

La nieta del ultra francés Le Pen y un abogado argentino arman una escuela para dirigentes de la nueva derecha en España

La nieta del ultra francés Le Pen y un abogado argentino arman una escuela para dirigentes de la nueva derecha en España

El ISSEP se promociona como un instituto para educar a la "las élites del futuro". Con su sede original en Lyon, prepara su desembarco en la capital española, apalancada en el auge de VOX
El ISSEP se promociona como un instituto para educar a la "las élites del futuro". Con su sede original en Lyon, prepara su desembarco en la capital española, apalancada en el auge de VOX

Gina Lollobrigida cumple 93 años sumergida en una triste batalla familiar

Gina Lollobrigida cumple 93 años sumergida en una triste batalla familiar

Su único hijo emprendió batallas legales contra las muy jóvenes parejas y asistentes personales que ha tenido la diva italiana en los últimos años, por temor a que dilapiden su fortuna
Su único hijo emprendió batallas legales contra las muy jóvenes parejas y asistentes personales que ha tenido la diva italiana en los últimos años, por temor a que dilapiden su fortuna

Sunetra Gupta, epidemióloga de Oxford: “La cuarentena no es una respuesta solidaria porque hay muchísima gente que no puede sostener esa estrategia”

Sunetra Gupta, epidemióloga de Oxford: “La cuarentena no es una respuesta solidaria porque hay muchísima gente que no puede sostener esa estrategia”

La destacada científica y novelista india lideró el equipo de investigación que desarrolló un modelo alternativo al famoso del Imperial College, planteando un escenario menos pesimista. Su preocupación por los efectos del confinamiento, sus diferencias con los libertarios y su crítica al "individualismo que se hace pasar por altruismo". Una mirada diferente de la crisis que atraviesa el mundo
La destacada científica y novelista india lideró el equipo de investigación que desarrolló un modelo alternativo al famoso del Imperial College, planteando un escenario menos pesimista. Su preocupación por los efectos del confinamiento, sus diferencias con los libertarios y su crítica al "individualismo que se hace pasar por altruismo". Una mirada diferente de la crisis que atraviesa el mundo
MAS NOTICIAS