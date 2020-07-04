ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SPAIN-CATALONIA

Checkpoint on outskirts of Catalan city after new coronavirus outbreak

Start: 04 Jul 2020 14:11 GMT

End: 04 Jul 2020 14:11 GMT

lLLEIDA, SPAIN - Spain's north-eastern region of Catalonia enforced a new lockdown on more than 200,000 people on Saturday, after several new outbreaks of the coronavirus were detected. Residents in Segria, which includes the city of Lleida, will not be able to leave the area from 12 noon (1000 GMT) on Saturday, but will not be confined to their homes as was the case in Spain's original strict lockdown in March.

