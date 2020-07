ADVISORY FRANCE-PRIDE/

Gay Pride in Paris goes ahead despite covid restrictions

Start: 04 Jul 2020 15:22 GMT

End: 04 Jul 2020 16:22 GMT

PARIS, FRANCE - Hundreds of Parisians expected to attend Paris' LGBT colorful march despite social distancing restrictions forbidding gatherings of more than 10 people.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: France

Topic: Arts / Culture / Entertainment

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com