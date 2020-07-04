ADVISORY FLASH--6047-HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BRITAIN-REOPENING

First pints pulled as England's pubs reopen

Start: 04 Jul 2020 09:50 GMT

End: 04 Jul 2020 09:54 GMT

LONDON - People were finally allowed to drink in a pub, have a meal in a restaurant or get a haircut on Saturday for the first time in over three months as England took its biggest steps yet towards resumption of normal life.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Kingdom

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com