ADVISORY FLASH--6047-HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BRITAIN-REOPENING

First pints pulled as England's pubs reopen
Start: 04 Jul 2020 09:50 GMT
End: 04 Jul 2020 09:54 GMT
LONDON - People were finally allowed to drink in a pub, have a meal in a restaurant or get a haircut on Saturday for the first time in over three months as England took its biggest steps yet towards resumption of normal life.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: REUTERS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United Kingdom
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com
MAS NOTICIAS