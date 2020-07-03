Viernes 3 de Julio de 2020
AMÉRICAARGENTINATENDENCIASDEPORTES
Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter

Un hotel donde todo lo que reluce... es oro

3 de Julio de 2020

Gilty pleasure: Vietnam opens world's 'first' gold-plated hotel =(Video+Fotos)= Hanoi, 3 Jul 2020 (AFP) - For guests at the "Dolce Hanoi Golden Lake" coffee comes in a gold cup and bath time is taken in gilded splendour.The world's first self-proclaimed gold-plated hotel is open for business -- and the Vietnamese owners insist they have the Midas touch despite the cramping of global travel during the coronavirus pandemic.The hotel cost $200 million to construct with a 24-carat plating across lobbies, an infinity pool and rooms with even cutlery, cups, shower heads and toilet seats receiving the golden treatment.While expensive for Vietnam, at $250 a night it is not prohibitive for wealthy locals craving a few nights living like Donald Trump, the US President renowned for his love of all things that glitter. The hotel wants "ordinary people to the super rich... to check-in" both physically and on social media, said Nguyen Huu Duong, chairman of Hoa Binh group that owns the hotel.A gold-plated infinity pool overlooks the city, while meals at the 25-storey hotel in downtown Hanoi may be mixed with a mysterious "gold substance", according to the owners.So far, the smattering of customers appear to be delighted with Hanoi's flashiest new digs. "When I arrived here... I felt like a king, you know, the Pharaoh... the king of Egypt," joked Phillip Park, a South Korean guest."I really enjoyed the luxury atmosphere," added Vietnamese guest Luong Van Thuan, saying he felt his status had automatically been "raised".The relatively modest construction price tag was achieved by sourcing the gold plating locally -- significantly reducing costs."Our group has a factory that can do gold-plated stuff, so the cost for our equipment and furniture here is quite cheap," Duong said.And the pandemic which has strafed global tourism has not put him off opening, with Vietnam winning praise for its swift lockdown which has contained the coronavirus spread. "For sure next year, we will make money," he added.burs-apj//rma -------------------------------------------------------------

TEMAS RELACIONADOS
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Las cuentas bancarias de Ana Gabriela Guevara, titular de la Conade, ya son investigadas por la SFP

Las cuentas bancarias de Ana Gabriela Guevara, titular de la Conade, ya son investigadas por la SFP

Desde hace algunos meses, medios y el Órgano Interno de Control de la Conade han señalado una serie desvíos por más de 50 millones de pesos
Desde hace algunos meses, medios y el Órgano Interno de Control de la Conade han señalado una serie desvíos por más de 50 millones de pesos

“No estamos jugando”: el Gobierno reconoció que los Chapitos impusieron un toque de queda en Sinaloa por COVID

“No estamos jugando”: el Gobierno reconoció que los Chapitos impusieron un toque de queda en Sinaloa por COVID

El pasado 12 de abril se dio a conocer un par de grabaciones, donde se observa a un grupo de sicarios golpear a las personas que violaban la cuarentena con un palo de madera
El pasado 12 de abril se dio a conocer un par de grabaciones, donde se observa a un grupo de sicarios golpear a las personas que violaban la cuarentena con un palo de madera

Juan Guaidó se reunió con parlamentarios regionales y aseguró que la comunidad internacional “no validará una farsa electoral”en Venezuela

Juan Guaidó se reunió con parlamentarios regionales y aseguró que la comunidad internacional “no validará una farsa electoral”en Venezuela

El presidente encargado de Venezuela pidió además a los presidentes de los legislativos en América Latina “continuar el respaldo diplomático de Venezuela”. "Queremos ver un continente libre y en respaldo de todos sus países", expresó
El presidente encargado de Venezuela pidió además a los presidentes de los legislativos en América Latina “continuar el respaldo diplomático de Venezuela”. "Queremos ver un continente libre y en respaldo de todos sus países", expresó

Así se prepara Uruguay para la reanudación de los vuelos con Europa

Así se prepara Uruguay para la reanudación de los vuelos con Europa

Luego de que la Unión Europea decidiera abrir sus fronteras con el país sudamericano, el Aeropuerto de Montevideo ultima detalles para la reinauguración de la ruta con España
Luego de que la Unión Europea decidiera abrir sus fronteras con el país sudamericano, el Aeropuerto de Montevideo ultima detalles para la reinauguración de la ruta con España

CDMX volverá a cerrar el Centro Histórico el fin de semana tras desbordamiento de gente

CDMX volverá a cerrar el Centro Histórico el fin de semana tras desbordamiento de gente

El equipo de Claudia Sheinbaum anunció que se establecerán nuevos lineamientos y se reforzará con sanciones a aquellas tiendas que no cumplan
El equipo de Claudia Sheinbaum anunció que se establecerán nuevos lineamientos y se reforzará con sanciones a aquellas tiendas que no cumplan

El régimen cubano y sus aliados de Venezuela, China y Corea del Norte sabotearon el discurso del científico Ariel Ruiz Urquiola en la ONU

El régimen cubano y sus aliados de Venezuela, China y Corea del Norte sabotearon el discurso del científico Ariel Ruiz Urquiola en la ONU

El incidente duró unos minutos, durante los cuales los diplomáticos interrumpieron en numerosas ocasiones al militante ecologista, quien denunció ser víctima, al igual que su hermana, de persecución y malos tratos por parte de la dictadura castrista
El incidente duró unos minutos, durante los cuales los diplomáticos interrumpieron en numerosas ocasiones al militante ecologista, quien denunció ser víctima, al igual que su hermana, de persecución y malos tratos por parte de la dictadura castrista

Google Fotos: cómo ver todas tus imágenes en un mapa geolocalizado

Google Fotos: cómo ver todas tus imágenes en un mapa geolocalizado

“Me faltó carácter para defender mi verdad”: Lupita González se olvida de Tokio 2021 y ya piensa en París 2024

“Me faltó carácter para defender mi verdad”: Lupita González se olvida de Tokio 2021 y ya piensa en París 2024

En Conade le hicieron la recomendación sobre los primeros abogados, quienes le indicaron eran los mejores para llevar el caso, aunque no tenían experiencia en el tema de dopaje
En Conade le hicieron la recomendación sobre los primeros abogados, quienes le indicaron eran los mejores para llevar el caso, aunque no tenían experiencia en el tema de dopaje

Estos son los estados que están regresando a medidas estrictas de aislamiento por rebrote de coronavirus

Estos son los estados que están regresando a medidas estrictas de aislamiento por rebrote de coronavirus

Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, BCS, BC, Veracruz, entre otros, han tenido un repunte de contagios por lo dan marcha atrás a la reapertura de comercios y servicios
Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, BCS, BC, Veracruz, entre otros, han tenido un repunte de contagios por lo dan marcha atrás a la reapertura de comercios y servicios

El show de anécdotas de Marcos Rojo: la intimidad con Zlatan, los retos de Mourinho y el regalo que menos deseaba de Messi

El show de anécdotas de Marcos Rojo: la intimidad con Zlatan, los retos de Mourinho y el regalo que menos deseaba de Messi

Las desopilantes vivencias del futbolista del Manchester United a lo largo de su carrera
Las desopilantes vivencias del futbolista del Manchester United a lo largo de su carrera

El lado más romántico del Canelo: así celebró el cumpleaños de su novia

El lado más romántico del Canelo: así celebró el cumpleaños de su novia

Fernanda Gómez compartió las fotografías del regalo que recibió por parte de su pareja e hija
Fernanda Gómez compartió las fotografías del regalo que recibió por parte de su pareja e hija

La justicia chavista ordenó el arresto de 11 funcionarios del Gobierno interino de Juan Guaidó por la decisión de la corte británica sobre el oro venezolano

La justicia chavista ordenó el arresto de 11 funcionarios del Gobierno interino de Juan Guaidó por la decisión de la corte británica sobre el oro venezolano

Lo anunció el fiscal general Tarek William Saab, quien dijo que busca "judicializar a quienes atentan contra la Constitución". Entre los perseguidos están el canciller Julio Borges y el embajador en Estados Unidos, Carlos Vecchio
Lo anunció el fiscal general Tarek William Saab, quien dijo que busca "judicializar a quienes atentan contra la Constitución". Entre los perseguidos están el canciller Julio Borges y el embajador en Estados Unidos, Carlos Vecchio
MAS NOTICIAS