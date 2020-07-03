ADVISORY SAUDI-KHASHOGGI/TURKEY-TRIAL

Turkey begins trial on killing of Saudi journalist Khashoggi
Start: 03 Jul 2020 06:32 GMT
End: 03 Jul 2020 07:00 GMT
ISTANBUL - Live from the exterior of the Turkish court in Istanbul that will begin the trial on the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the Saudi Arabian consulate in Istanbul nearly two years ago. In the indictment, the prosecutor's office accused Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and a former deputy head of general intelligence of instigating Khashoggi's murder at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul and named 18 suspects it said actually carried out the killing, which caused a global uproar.
