Viernes 3 de Julio de 2020
AMÉRICAARGENTINATENDENCIASDEPORTES
Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter

ADVISORY SAUDI-KHASHOGGI/TURKEY-TRIAL

Por REUTERSJUL 03
1 de Julio de 2020

Turkey begins trial on killing of Saudi journalist Khashoggi

Start: 03 Jul 2020 06:32 GMT

End: 03 Jul 2020 07:00 GMT

ISTANBUL - Live from the exterior of the Turkish court in Istanbul that will begin the trial on the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the Saudi Arabian consulate in Istanbul nearly two years ago. In the indictment, the prosecutor's office accused Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and a former deputy head of general intelligence of instigating Khashoggi's murder at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul and named 18 suspects it said actually carried out the killing, which caused a global uproar.

SCHEDULE:

0630GMT - Live from court exterior as people arrive ahead of the trial starting

0700GMT - Live from court exterior as Trial begins

TIME TBC - Khashoggi's fiancee Hatice Cengiz makes a statement after the hearing

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Turkey

Topic: Crime / Law / Justice

Audio: NATURAL / TURKISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

León, Pachuca, Atlético de San Luis y FC Juárez jugarán un mini torneo alternativo a la Copa por México

León, Pachuca, Atlético de San Luis y FC Juárez jugarán un mini torneo alternativo a la Copa por México

Con estos campeonatos amistosos, 12 de los 18 clubes de la Liga MX tendrán actividad previo al torneo Apertura 2020
Con estos campeonatos amistosos, 12 de los 18 clubes de la Liga MX tendrán actividad previo al torneo Apertura 2020

Ghislaine Maxwell será trasladada a Nueva York para enfrentarse a la Justicia de EEUU

Ghislaine Maxwell será trasladada a Nueva York para enfrentarse a la Justicia de EEUU

La fiscal Audrey Strauss anunció los cargos contra Maxwell y señaló que la acusada tiene “tres pasaportes, grandes cantidades de dinero, amplias conexiones internacionales y absolutamente ninguna razón para quedarse en EEUU y afrontar la posibilidad de una larga sentencia”
La fiscal Audrey Strauss anunció los cargos contra Maxwell y señaló que la acusada tiene “tres pasaportes, grandes cantidades de dinero, amplias conexiones internacionales y absolutamente ninguna razón para quedarse en EEUU y afrontar la posibilidad de una larga sentencia”

La insólita llamada que probaría que se liberó a “El Mochomo” a cambio de dinero

La insólita llamada que probaría que se liberó a “El Mochomo” a cambio de dinero

"Dando y dando", dice durante una grabación la madre de Ángel Casarrubias Salgado, presunto líder del cártel Guerreros Unidos
"Dando y dando", dice durante una grabación la madre de Ángel Casarrubias Salgado, presunto líder del cártel Guerreros Unidos

Corea del Sur registró el peor repunte de casos de coronavirus en dos semanas y ahora se enfrenta a una segunda oleada de contagios

Corea del Sur registró el peor repunte de casos de coronavirus en dos semanas y ahora se enfrenta a una segunda oleada de contagios

Un total de 522 colegios permanecieron cerrados esta jornada en todo el territorio nacional, una cifra récord
Un total de 522 colegios permanecieron cerrados esta jornada en todo el territorio nacional, una cifra récord

Tlaquepaque y Zapopan, los municipios de Jalisco donde aparecieron 86 bolsas con restos humanos

Tlaquepaque y Zapopan, los municipios de Jalisco donde aparecieron 86 bolsas con restos humanos

Entre enero y mayo se encontraron 215 cuerpos en nueve fosas de la Zona Metropolitana del estado
Entre enero y mayo se encontraron 215 cuerpos en nueve fosas de la Zona Metropolitana del estado

La Justicia de Colombia ordenó suspender las maniobras del Ejército de EEUU en el país

La Justicia de Colombia ordenó suspender las maniobras del Ejército de EEUU en el país

Las operaciones deberán detenerse mientras el Senado debate si autoriza o no las actividades y presencia de tropas extranjeras en territorio colombiano, como lo establece la Constitución y lo reivindicaban los parlamentarios que acudieron a la justicia
Las operaciones deberán detenerse mientras el Senado debate si autoriza o no las actividades y presencia de tropas extranjeras en territorio colombiano, como lo establece la Constitución y lo reivindicaban los parlamentarios que acudieron a la justicia

Luis Enrique Santander y Diego Montaño, árbitros de la Liga MX, dieron positivo a COVID-19

Luis Enrique Santander y Diego Montaño, árbitros de la Liga MX, dieron positivo a COVID-19

Mientras los silbantes no superen la enfermedad, no podrán participar en el torneo de Apertura que iniciará el 24 de julio
Mientras los silbantes no superen la enfermedad, no podrán participar en el torneo de Apertura que iniciará el 24 de julio

El gobierno de Trump apuesta por un “muro virtual” para vigilar parte de la frontera con México

El gobierno de Trump apuesta por un “muro virtual” para vigilar parte de la frontera con México

El mandatario prometió que para final de año estarán listos cerca de 724 kilómetros
El mandatario prometió que para final de año estarán listos cerca de 724 kilómetros

Mark Zuckerberg aceptó reunirse con activistas que promueven el boicot a Facebook

Mark Zuckerberg aceptó reunirse con activistas que promueven el boicot a Facebook

El fundador de la compañía dijo que no es probable que el boicot tenga un impacto importante y que la mayoría de los anunciantes “volverán a la plataforma”
El fundador de la compañía dijo que no es probable que el boicot tenga un impacto importante y que la mayoría de los anunciantes “volverán a la plataforma”

Goycochea confidencial, a 30 años de ser el héroe de Argentina en el Mundial de Italia: la extravagante cábala en los penales y el colmo del acoso de las fans

Goycochea confidencial, a 30 años de ser el héroe de Argentina en el Mundial de Italia: la extravagante cábala en los penales y el colmo del acoso de las fans

En una profunda entrevista con Infobae, el ex arquero recuerda la explosión por su actuación en la Copa del Mundo de 1990. De pedirle a su papá que grabara el momento en el que pasaban las formaciones en TV para quedarse con un recuerdo de su paso por Italia al living de Susana Giménez. Y el taxi que casi termina dado vuelta por el fervor popular en su regreso al país
En una profunda entrevista con Infobae, el ex arquero recuerda la explosión por su actuación en la Copa del Mundo de 1990. De pedirle a su papá que grabara el momento en el que pasaban las formaciones en TV para quedarse con un recuerdo de su paso por Italia al living de Susana Giménez. Y el taxi que casi termina dado vuelta por el fervor popular en su regreso al país

El sistema de salud no se echó a perder el primero de diciembre de 2018, así ha sido: López-Gatell

El sistema de salud no se echó a perder el primero de diciembre de 2018, así ha sido: López-Gatell

El subsecretario refirió que la administración del presidente Andrés Manuel López Obrador compensó sus carencias a través del programa de reconversión hospitalaria
El subsecretario refirió que la administración del presidente Andrés Manuel López Obrador compensó sus carencias a través del programa de reconversión hospitalaria

El karma de los italianos que sufrieron a Goycochea en el Mundial 90: los penales que marcaron el destino de Donadoni y Serena

El karma de los italianos que sufrieron a Goycochea en el Mundial 90: los penales que marcaron el destino de Donadoni y Serena

Fueron los protagonistas de una de las definiciones más recordadas en la historia de los Mundiales. El impacto que vivió el delantero después de errar el penal que eliminó a Italia y clasificó a la Argentina a la final y cómo la carrera del ex volante del Milan se vio afectada por desviar aquel el disparo
Fueron los protagonistas de una de las definiciones más recordadas en la historia de los Mundiales. El impacto que vivió el delantero después de errar el penal que eliminó a Italia y clasificó a la Argentina a la final y cómo la carrera del ex volante del Milan se vio afectada por desviar aquel el disparo
MAS NOTICIAS