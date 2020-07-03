Viernes 3 de Julio de 2020
AMÉRICAARGENTINATENDENCIASDEPORTES
Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter

ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SPAIN-SAGRADA FAMILIA

Por REUTERSJUL 03
3 de Julio de 2020

Sagrada Familia temple reopens after coronavirus lockdown

Start: 04 Jul 2020 07:15 GMT

End: 04 Jul 2020 08:45 GMT

BARCELONA - Barcelona's iconic Sagrada Familia temple opens its doors again after being closed for over three months. Health workers, police officers and NGO staff that helped battle the coronavirus pandemic in Spain will have exclusive access for the first four days.

SCHEDULE:

0730GMT - Temple opens

0745GMT - Family photo

0750GMT - Speech by cardinal and archbishop Joan Josep Omella

0800GMT - Access to temple

0830GMT - speech by Xavier Martínez, general director of Sagrada Familia construction

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Spain

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Vadhir y José Eduardo Derbez hablaron de su relación con su hermanita Aitana: “Gracias a ella, la familia se empezó a unir”

Vadhir y José Eduardo Derbez hablaron de su relación con su hermanita Aitana: “Gracias a ella, la familia se empezó a unir”

Los hijos de Eugenio Derbez confesaron que tienen deseo de convertirse en padres, pero diversos motivos se lo impiden
Los hijos de Eugenio Derbez confesaron que tienen deseo de convertirse en padres, pero diversos motivos se lo impiden

López Obrador ordenó brindar apoyo a Alfaro tras amenazas de muerte del CJNG: “No pactamos con la delincuencia”

López Obrador ordenó brindar apoyo a Alfaro tras amenazas de muerte del CJNG: “No pactamos con la delincuencia”

Aseguró que en su gobierno no se protege a un grupo para perseguir a otros
Aseguró que en su gobierno no se protege a un grupo para perseguir a otros

La visita de López Obrador a Trump: este viernes se define si Trudeau también acude

La visita de López Obrador a Trump: este viernes se define si Trudeau también acude

El presidente de México sostendrá una reunión en Washington con su par estadounidense, Donald Trump, el 8 de julio
El presidente de México sostendrá una reunión en Washington con su par estadounidense, Donald Trump, el 8 de julio

Mapa del coronavirus en México 3 de julio: nuevo récord de contagios a horas de la actualización del semáforo

Mapa del coronavirus en México 3 de julio: nuevo récord de contagios a horas de la actualización del semáforo

Actualmente se alcanzaron 238,511 casos confirmados acumulados, de éstos 25,565 están activos y van 29,189 defunciones.
Actualmente se alcanzaron 238,511 casos confirmados acumulados, de éstos 25,565 están activos y van 29,189 defunciones.

La espectacular mansión en medio del bosque y con un sugerente nombre donde fue arrestada Ghislaine Maxwell

La espectacular mansión en medio del bosque y con un sugerente nombre donde fue arrestada Ghislaine Maxwell

La casa donde vivía la ex pareja y cómplice de Jeffrey Epstein había sido adquirida en un USD 1 millón efectivo por una sociedad fantasma
La casa donde vivía la ex pareja y cómplice de Jeffrey Epstein había sido adquirida en un USD 1 millón efectivo por una sociedad fantasma

Crisis de migrantes por el coronavirus: 400 venezolanos que acampaban en Bogotá aceptaron regresar a su país

Crisis de migrantes por el coronavirus: 400 venezolanos que acampaban en Bogotá aceptaron regresar a su país

Los exiliados del régimen de Maduro se quedaron sin posibilidades laborales por la pandemia y vivían cerca de un canal que recolecta agua de lluvia para tener donde asearse. Todavía no se sabe dónde los trasladarán, porque los destinos están abarrotados
Los exiliados del régimen de Maduro se quedaron sin posibilidades laborales por la pandemia y vivían cerca de un canal que recolecta agua de lluvia para tener donde asearse. Todavía no se sabe dónde los trasladarán, porque los destinos están abarrotados

“Falso” que CDMX cambie a semáforo verde el lunes: Sheinbaum

“Falso” que CDMX cambie a semáforo verde el lunes: Sheinbaum

Una versión periodística señalaba que la capital pasaría el lunes a otra etapa de la reapertura tras COVID-19
Una versión periodística señalaba que la capital pasaría el lunes a otra etapa de la reapertura tras COVID-19

Comienza la inscripción para LARA, premios a la investigación de Google en América Latina, con una categoría de COVID-19

Comienza la inscripción para LARA, premios a la investigación de Google en América Latina, con una categoría de COVID-19

Quién es Jean Castex, el nuevo primer ministro de Francia

Quién es Jean Castex, el nuevo primer ministro de Francia

El cambio de gabinete se produce tras la segunda vuelta de las elecciones municipales del domingo 28 de junio, marcada por una fuerte abstención, un retroceso del partido presidencial La République en Marche y un empuje del partido ecologista en los centros urbanos
El cambio de gabinete se produce tras la segunda vuelta de las elecciones municipales del domingo 28 de junio, marcada por una fuerte abstención, un retroceso del partido presidencial La République en Marche y un empuje del partido ecologista en los centros urbanos

La Fórmula 1 inició su actividad entre la polémica con Vettel y el impacto por el nuevo coche de Hamilton

La Fórmula 1 inició su actividad entre la polémica con Vettel y el impacto por el nuevo coche de Hamilton

En los primeros entrenamientos de la temporada en Spielberg, el hogar del Gran Premio de Austria, el piloto inglés volvió a dominar
En los primeros entrenamientos de la temporada en Spielberg, el hogar del Gran Premio de Austria, el piloto inglés volvió a dominar

Zion Williamson transformó su físico para el reinicio de la NBA: la foto que disparó las especulaciones sobre su peso

Zion Williamson transformó su físico para el reinicio de la NBA: la foto que disparó las especulaciones sobre su peso

Luego del debate que se generó por la lesión que le impidió debutar el año pasado y las críticas hacia su cuerpo, la gran promesa del básquet reapareció en los entrenamientos de los Pelicans con una imagen que dio que hablar
Luego del debate que se generó por la lesión que le impidió debutar el año pasado y las críticas hacia su cuerpo, la gran promesa del básquet reapareció en los entrenamientos de los Pelicans con una imagen que dio que hablar

España abre sus fronteras a 12 países y deja afuera a China, Marruecos y Argelia hasta que haya reciprocidad

España abre sus fronteras a 12 países y deja afuera a China, Marruecos y Argelia hasta que haya reciprocidad

Según publicó el Boletín Oficial del Estado, se concreta finalmente el listado de terceros países cuyos residentes no estarán afectados por la restricción temporal de viajes no imprescindibles a la Unión Europea, así como las nuevas categorías de personas exentas de restricciones, independientemente de su lugar de procedencia
Según publicó el Boletín Oficial del Estado, se concreta finalmente el listado de terceros países cuyos residentes no estarán afectados por la restricción temporal de viajes no imprescindibles a la Unión Europea, así como las nuevas categorías de personas exentas de restricciones, independientemente de su lugar de procedencia
MAS NOTICIAS