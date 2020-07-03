ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SPAIN-SAGRADA FAMILIA

Sagrada Familia temple reopens after coronavirus lockdown

BARCELONA - Barcelona's iconic Sagrada Familia temple opens its doors again after being closed for over three months. Health workers, police officers and NGO staff that helped battle the coronavirus pandemic in Spain will have exclusive access for the first four days.

SCHEDULE:

0730GMT - Temple opens

0745GMT - Family photo

0750GMT - Speech by cardinal and archbishop Joan Josep Omella

0800GMT - Access to temple

0830GMT - speech by Xavier Martínez, general director of Sagrada Familia construction

