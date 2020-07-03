ADVISORY FRANCE-POLITICS/PHILIPPE

View of French PM's residence following Philippe's resignation
Start: 03 Jul 2020 09:44 GMT
End: 03 Jul 2020 10:33 GMT
PARIS – Shot of the Hotel de Matignon, the residence of French PM Edouard Philippe. A new French prime minister will be named in the next few hours, the Elysee Palace said on Friday, as President Emmanuel Macron readies a reshuffle. Philippe resigned earlier on Friday, a formal first step in any cabinet revamp. It was not immediately clear whether he would be called upon again to form the new government.
