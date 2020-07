ADVISORY FLASH--HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BRITAIN-JOHNSON

Britain's Johnson outlines further details of reopening ahead of restrictions easing

Start: 03 Jul 2020 16:44 GMT

End: 03 Jul 2020 16:44 GMT

LONDON - Prime Minister Boris Johnson said at a news conference on Friday he would set out a timetable next week for when remaining sectors of the British economy would be allowed to reopen, citing examples like indoor gyms, swimming pools and nail bars.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: UK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Kingdom

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL/ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com