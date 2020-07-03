ADVISORY FLASH--5097-FRANCE-POLITICS/

French PM Philippe resigns as Macron readies reshuffle

Start: 03 Jul 2020 08:02 GMT

End: 03 Jul 2020 08:08 GMT

PARIS - French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe resigned on Friday ahead of a government reshuffle by President Emmanuel Macron designed to bolster his green credentials and win back disillusioned voters ahead of a possible re-election bid

