ADVISORY FLASH--5097-FRANCE-POLITICS/

French PM Philippe resigns as Macron readies reshuffle
Start: 03 Jul 2020 08:02 GMT
End: 03 Jul 2020 08:08 GMT
PARIS - French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe resigned on Friday ahead of a government reshuffle by President Emmanuel Macron designed to bolster his green credentials and win back disillusioned voters ahead of a possible re-election bid
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: REUTERS / AGENCY POOL / FRENCH POOL / FRENCH NATIONAL ASSEMBLY
Aspect Ratio:
Location:
Topic:
Audio:
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com
La fiscal Audrey Strauss anunció los cargos contra Maxwell y señaló que la acusada tiene “tres pasaportes, grandes cantidades de dinero, amplias conexiones internacionales y absolutamente ninguna razón para quedarse en EEUU y afrontar la posibilidad de una larga sentencia”
MAS NOTICIAS