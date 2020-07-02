ADVISORY USA-TRUMP/

Trump to address reporters at the White House
Start: 02 Jul 2020 13:19 GMT
End: 02 Jul 2020 14:19 GMT
WASHINGTON D.C., UNITED STATES – U.S. President Donald Trump holds a briefing for media. The announcement from the White House followed a better-than-expected jobs report, as government figures showed the U.S. economy created jobs at a record clip in June as more restaurants and bars resumed operations.
