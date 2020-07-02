ADVISORY USA-TRUMP/

Trump to address reporters at the White House

Start: 02 Jul 2020 13:19 GMT

End: 02 Jul 2020 14:19 GMT

WASHINGTON D.C., UNITED STATES – U.S. President Donald Trump holds a briefing for media. The announcement from the White House followed a better-than-expected jobs report, as government figures showed the U.S. economy created jobs at a record clip in June as more restaurants and bars resumed operations.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL/ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com