ADVISORY USA-TRUMP/

Por REUTERSJUL 02
2 de Julio de 2020

Trump to address reporters at the White House

Start: 02 Jul 2020 13:19 GMT

End: 02 Jul 2020 14:19 GMT

WASHINGTON D.C., UNITED STATES – U.S. President Donald Trump holds a briefing for media. The announcement from the White House followed a better-than-expected jobs report, as government figures showed the U.S. economy created jobs at a record clip in June as more restaurants and bars resumed operations.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL/ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Héctor Suárez Gomís recordó a su padre a un mes de su muerte: “Tu ausencia se hace cada vez más grande”

El actor dedicó un mensaje a Héctor Suárez en su cuenta de Instagram
“Hubo dinero de por medio”: López Obrador reveló que descubrieron corrupción para ordenar la liberación del Mochomo

El presidente de México aseguró que se buscará consignar a los responsables de haber permitido ayer la liberación del ‘El Mochomo’, para así evitar la repetición de dichos actos
Los adeudos de Aeroméxico son por USD 5,000 millones

La aerolínea informó que se encuentra en un proceso de reestructura financiera
Las impresionantes imágenes del “ciclón bomba” en Brasil: al menos nueve muertos

Cinco fallecieron en la región metropolitana de la Isla de Florianópolis y cuatro en el interior del estado de Santa Catarina. Los vientos llegaron a alcanzar velocidades de hasta 100 kilómetros por hora y causaron estragos
El momento del derrumbe en una mina de Myanmar que dejó más de 120 muertos

El video muestra cómo un inmenso deslave se precipita sobre la zona
Mapa del coronavirus en México 2 de julio: 138,335 nuevos positivos y 18,343 muertes desde el inicio de la Nueva Normalidad

Ya superó a España en muertes y lleva 28,510 fallecimientos y se han registrado 231,770 contagios acumulados
“Fue fuertísimo”: López Obrador condenó masacre en Irapuato e insistió en limpia al interior de la justicia de Guanajuato

El presidente de México reiteró el llamado a las autoridades guanajuatenses, a que se trabaje de manera coordinada en los distintos órdenes de gobierno y se haga una revisión de los órganos que imparten justicia en el estado
El veto de India a TikTok podría costarle USD 6.000 millones a su creador: perdió 120 millones de usuarios

La empresa matriz de la aplicación tenía a 2.000 empleados en el país y había anunciado una inversión de USD 1.000 millones en el gigantesco mercado indio
Angélica Vale habló del fracaso que tuvo en Televisa: “¿Quién me iba a ver? Ni mi mamá”

La protagonista de "La fea más bella" no siempre ha tenido proyectos exitosos
“Se paga casi 7 dólares para pasar la trocha, el control sanitario es falso”: el relato de una mujer en la frontera entre Venezuela y Colombia

La gran industria del contrabando no se ha detenido pese a la crisis sanitaria derivada de la pandemia del coronavirus. Al paso de alimentos y medicamentos, se le agrega la trata de seres humanos y el tráfico de drogas
El impactante físico de Javier Zanetti que generó una ola de comentarios en las redes sociales

Actual vicepresidente del Inter de Milan, club donde completó una gloriosa carrera como futbolista y hoy es parte de la dirigencia de la institución, el ex lateral derecho de la selección argentina aprovecha el verano europeo para disfrutar en familia
Récord histórico en Estados Unidos: sumó 4,8 millones puestos de trabajo en junio y el desempleo cayó al 11,1%

Es el aumento más alto desde que se comenzó a registrar el índice, en 1939. Se suma a una serie de datos, incluido el gasto del consumidor, que muestran un fuerte repunte tras el levantamiento de las restricciones por la pandemia, que causó más de 128 mil muertes en el país
