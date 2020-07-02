Jueves 2 de Julio de 2020
ADVISORY TURKEY-MUSEUM/HAGIA SOPHIA

Por REUTERSJUL 02
1 de Julio de 2020

View of Istanbul's Hagia Sophia as court rules on its future

Start: 02 Jul 2020 08:25 GMT

End: 02 Jul 2020 12:00 GMT

ISTANBUL, TURKEY - Exteriors of Istanbul's Hagia Sophia as Turkish court rules whether to convert the iconic museum to a mosque.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Turkey

Topic: Religion

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

