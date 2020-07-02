Jueves 2 de Julio de 2020
ADVISORY FLASH--4020-MYANMAR-MINE/BODIES-UGC

Por REUTERSJUL 02
2 de Julio de 2020

Bodies recovered after Myanmar mine landslide

Start: 02 Jul 2020 09:40 GMT

End: 02 Jul 2020 09:40 GMT

--WARNING GRAPHIC IMAGES--

HPAKANT TOWNSHIP, KACHIN, MYANMAR -Graphic footage shows bodies lined up for identification as rescue operations continue following jade mine landslide killing 110.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO RESALE / MUST ON SCREEN COURTESY MYITPHYAR IRRA NEWS

DIGITAL: NO RESALE / MUST ON SCREEN COURTESY MYITPHYAR IRRA NEWS

Source: MYITPHYAR IRRA NEWS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Myanmar

Topic: Disasters / Accidents

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

MAS NOTICIAS