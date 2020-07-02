ADVISORY FLASH--4020-MYANMAR-MINE/BODIES-UGC

Bodies recovered after Myanmar mine landslide
Start: 02 Jul 2020 09:40 GMT
End: 02 Jul 2020 09:40 GMT
--WARNING GRAPHIC IMAGES--
HPAKANT TOWNSHIP, KACHIN, MYANMAR -Graphic footage shows bodies lined up for identification as rescue operations continue following jade mine landslide killing 110.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NO RESALE / MUST ON SCREEN COURTESY MYITPHYAR IRRA NEWS
DIGITAL: NO RESALE / MUST ON SCREEN COURTESY MYITPHYAR IRRA NEWS
Source: MYITPHYAR IRRA NEWS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Myanmar
Topic: Disasters / Accidents
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com
La decisión del juez Nigel Teare se basa en que el Gobierno del Reino Unido ha reconocido “inequívocamente” al jefe del Parlamento como “presidente interino constitucional” del país latinoamericano. El chavismo apelará el fallo
El Gobierno británico considera que la ley supone una “grave” violación de la declaración conjunta. Unos 350.000 hongkoneses que tienen un pasaporte para Nacionales Británicos de Ultramar podrían vivir en Inglaterra
MAS NOTICIAS