ADVISORY ETHIOPIA-PROTESTS/FUNERAL

Ethiopian singer Hundeessaa is buried in his home town

Start: 02 Jul 2020 06:47 GMT

End: 02 Jul 2020 07:06 GMT

AMBO - Ethiopian musician Haacaaluu Hundeessaa is buried in his home town Ambo. He was shot dead on Monday (June 29) night in what police said was a targeted killing. Protests reflecting anger at the killing of a popular figure and a sense of political marginalisation broke out the next morning in the capital and other towns and cities in the surrounding Oromiya region.

SCHEDULE:

TBA

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE ETHIOPIA - PLEASE COURTESY "OBN" / DO NOT OBSCURE ONSCREEN LOGO

DIGITAL: NO USE ETHIOPIA - PLEASE COURTESY "OBN" / DO NOT OBSCURE ONSCREEN LOGO

Source: OROMIA BROADCASTING NETWORK (OBN)

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Ethiopia

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com