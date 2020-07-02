ADVISORY ETHIOPIA-PROTESTS/FUNERAL

Ethiopian singer Hundeessaa is buried in his home town
Start: 02 Jul 2020 06:47 GMT
End: 02 Jul 2020 07:06 GMT
AMBO - Ethiopian musician Haacaaluu Hundeessaa is buried in his home town Ambo. He was shot dead on Monday (June 29) night in what police said was a targeted killing. Protests reflecting anger at the killing of a popular figure and a sense of political marginalisation broke out the next morning in the capital and other towns and cities in the surrounding Oromiya region.
SCHEDULE:
TBA
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NO USE ETHIOPIA - PLEASE COURTESY "OBN" / DO NOT OBSCURE ONSCREEN LOGO
DIGITAL: NO USE ETHIOPIA - PLEASE COURTESY "OBN" / DO NOT OBSCURE ONSCREEN LOGO
Source: OROMIA BROADCASTING NETWORK (OBN)
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Ethiopia
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com